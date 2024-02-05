Boko Haram insurgents have killed two construction workers and abducted three other persons in an attack on Sunday on Kukareta, a community in Yobe State, North-east Nigeria.

The two people were killed at the residence of the community’s district head just like the abducted three people. They also burnt down a Peugeot 504 car belonging to the district head.

Residents of Yobe and other North-eastern states, especially Borno and Adamawa, have suffered numerous terrorist attacks for over a decade and a half which has led to the death of hundreds of thousands and displacement of millions.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from a counter-insurgency specialist, Zagazola Makama, who is from the North-east, that the terrorists first attacked a military formation 233 Battalion on the outskirts of Kukareta but retreated after the soldiers engaged them in a gun duel.

“While fleeing through the village, they decided to attack the home of the district head. They knocked on his door, but sensing danger, the district head escaped with his wife through the back door. The terrorists later gained access into the house and killed 2 people and also burnt the district head’s vehicle as well as carted away another vehicle belonging to the vigilante,” Mr Makama said.

The district head of Kukareta, Lawal Babagana, confirmed the attack to Daily Trust newspaper.

READ ALSO: Suspected Boko Haram insurgents vandalise power transmission line in Yobe

“They stormed the town around 3 a.m. on Sunday shooting sporadically, they set my house on fire, razed my 504 Peugeot car, and also destroyed one house in the town.

“As you know, as a traditional ruler, I used to host people that come to my domain. These boys (Boko Haram fighters) brought these (workers) out of my house and shot them instantly.

“There are three grasshopper hunters, who I was hosting in my house. They (terrorists) handcuffed, and kidnapped the hunters in the vehicle of vigilantes, which was parked at my house,” Mr Babagana said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

