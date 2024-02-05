Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has announced the dissolution of the 21 local governments in the state, following the expiration of the tenures of their elected chairpersons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tenure of the local government chairpersons expired on Monday, 5 February.

The governor directed the chairpersons to hand over to the Directors of Personnel Management of their respective local government areas.

Addressing the outgoing chairperson at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, he thanked them for the services rendered to their constituencies, saying that they had done well.

He said that there were laws governing the local government administration, adding that it was imperative for the government to respect those laws.

“We need to do the needful so that later anything can follow.

“We did not intend to send anybody away.

“We will make sure that nobody is left behind.

“This is your government, therefore, you need to support it to succeed.

“Of course, there is the need for you to work assiduously to see that this government succeeds,” he said.

The governor promised to continue to deliver the dividend of democracy to all parts of the state “in fulfilment of our campaign promises”.

Responding, the chairperson of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Aminu Sarkin-Fada, thanked the governor for his support which, according to him, aided them to record success.

“I believe without the support of His Excellency, we wouldn’t have achieved what we have achieved,” Mr Sarkin-Fada said.

He said that through the distribution of free fertilisers to farmers and cash disbursement to empower people, due to the governor’s support and magnanimity, many people had become self-reliant.

(NAN)

