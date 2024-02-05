Mobile phone companies are introducing new brands to the increasingly competitive market. Infinix and Tecno are two of the companies that announced some of their new products in the Nigerian market. The announcements were made at a time when the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) announced a steady increase in active voice and internet subscriptions in the country.

The NCC, Infinix and Tecno are some of the entities that showcased their products and activities on PREMIUM TIMES last week.

MOBILE TELEPHONY

Infinix introduces the Hot 40 series, featuring the Hot 40, Hot 40 Pro, and Hot 40i. Boasting unified design and essential features, each model caters to diverse user preferences. Notable differences include screen size, resolution, camera capabilities, and charging speeds. The series offers a compelling range, from high-performance Pro to budget-friendly Hot 40i, addressing varied smartphone needs.

The TECNO SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party dazzled with A-list celebrities, including Cross, Liquorose, Frank Itom, and Kelechi Anyikude. Luxury influencer Ola of Lagos and superstar Jimmie Akinsola added glamour. The event featured electrifying performances by Zlatan, Peruzzi, Lyta, and others, highlighting the fusion of football passion and cutting-edge mobile technology showcased through the TECNO SPARK 20.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Nigeria, in the latest telecom indicators released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), shows a steady increase in active voice and internet subscriptions, despite a drop in teledensity. The figures have been adjusted to reflect the latest population growth figures, aligning with international best practices. Teledensity decreased from 115.63 per cent to 102.30 per cent, while broadband penetration dropped from 45.47 per cent to 40.85 per cent. However, active voice and internet subscriptions experienced marginal growth, maintaining the telecom industry’s positive trajectory.

FINTECH

Verve International, Africa’s leading domestic payments scheme, plays a significant role in driving financial inclusion in Nigeria. With widespread acceptance and strategic partnerships, Verve’s payment solutions contribute to the country’s 74 per cent financial inclusion rate in 2023, bridging the gap for individuals across diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

OTHERS

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, in collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, successfully concluded the inaugural Build-A-Thon initiative in Owerri, Maiduguri, and Abeokuta. Over four days, 1,500 students developed innovative prototypes, including smart homes and speedboats. The event underscores the government’s commitment to digital literacy and youth skill development, aligning with its Code Clubs initiative and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Governor Dauda Lawal has declared a state of emergency in Zamfara’s health sector due to deplorable conditions observed during an unscheduled visit to Gusau General Hospital. The governor vowed to address infrastructural decay, poor working conditions, and inadequate funding, pledging comprehensive reforms including improved facilities, free maternal and child healthcare, and a health insurance scheme. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare delivery and staff welfare across the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal was honoured with the ‘Executive Excellence Award’ by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress for his commitment to workers’ welfare. The award recognises the governor’s achievements, including resolving outstanding salary issues and initiating the payment of a backlog of N13.4 billion in gratuities owed to retirees from 2011 to date. Governor Lawal expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated his commitment to the well-being and development of Zamfara State.

Northwest governors, including those from Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Sokoto, attended the graduation ceremony of Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (CPG), also known as Askarawan Zamfara. Governor Dauda Lawal stated that the initiative aims to address security challenges, with 2,645 guards graduating in the first batch to collaborate with security agencies in defending communities. The governors, led by Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, emphasise their united stance against negotiating with bandits.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, implemented a performance bond requiring Commissioners and Heads of MDAs to deliver optimal results. The executive order establishes a Results Delivery and Performance Management Coordination Unit to assess officials quarterly and annually. Failure to meet targets may lead to termination of appointments, ensuring accountability for results.

Lekki Gardens maintains a BBB+ national scale long-term and A2 short-term issuer rating with a stable outlook by Global Credit Rating (GCR). GCR cites the company’s modest leverage metrics and well-managed liquidity, supporting its competitive position in Nigeria’s property development sector. The recent successful repayment of a ₦3.5 billion debt instrument underscores Lekki Gardens’ strong internal cash flows and resilience in economic challenges.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has vowed to sue an Almajiri school teacher who allegedly tortured 11-year-old Isah Muazu in Suleja, Niger State. Disturbed by the incident, the governor repatriated Muazu and other abused children to Kaduna, offering them free education under the Tsangaya system. Governor Sani emphasises the need for Islamic and formal education without subjecting children to dehumanising punishment.

Governor Uba Sani appoints Umar Hassan Waziri as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), effective from January 24, 2024. Mr Waziri, a chartered accountant, previously served as Kaduna State’s Accountant General and played a crucial role in implementing the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the state.

Governor Uba Sani has established an “Ease of Doing Business Desk” to enhance the state’s appeal to local and international investors. Announced at the Kaduna State Investment Summit, the move aims to streamline processes, making the business environment more investor-friendly. Governor Sani emphasized the state’s commitment to promoting private investments for economic growth, job creation, and improved social services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

