President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, has constituted a tribunal to hear petitions on Saturday’s by-elections in Surulere Federal Constituency 1, Lagos State and a constituency in Oyo State.

The constituency affected is Saki West Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The tribunal secretary, Ibrahim Usman, stated in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday that the panel would be sitting at Roseline Omotosho Court House, Ikeja, Lagos.

“For any enquiry, members of the public are advised to contact the tribunal’s registry at the aforementioned venue,’’ he stated.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, defeated his two major rivals to win Saturday’s Surulere Federal Constituency 1 by-election.

While Mr Laguda polled 11,203 votes, his closest contenders, Adeola Damilola, of the Labour Party (LP) scored 240 votes and Afemighie Jerry of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 278 votes.

Mr Laguda, the 46-year-old former chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, replaces Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, and now Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

In Oyo State, APC’s candidate for Saki West Constituency, Ibrahim Shittu, won Saturday’s by-election.

The Court of Appeal earlier sacked Shittu, the declared winner of the seat at the March 18, 2023 general elections and ordered a rerun in two units of the constituency.

At the end of the rerun on Saturday, Mr Shittu polled 13,850 votes, while his closest challenger, Julius Okedoyin of the PDP scored 13,670 votes.

(NAN)

