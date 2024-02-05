Namibia on Sunday swore in former Vice President Nangolo Mbumba as the new president of the country following the demise of President Hage Geingob.

“I take on this heavy mantle, cognisant of the weight of this responsibility, to serve all the People of the Republic of Namibia with utmost dedication and commitment, in the service of all citizens of the Namibian House,” Mr Mbumba said in his acceptance speech.

The 82-year-old president pledged to continue building on the excellent foundation established by his predecessors.

Mr Mbumba also announced the appointment of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, former deputy prime minister, as vice president.

“I am not going to be around for the elections so don’t panic,” he said at his swearing-in ceremony.

He praised his predecessor for the calm and stability the country enjoys.

“This is owing to the visionary leadership and foresight of President Geingob, who was the chief architect of the Namibian Constitution and the champion of our Governance Architecture, based on stable Processes, Systems and institutions, that are guiding us today,” he said.

The late President Geingob passed on Sunday while receiving cancer treatment in Namibia.

He had just returned from the US where the presidency said he had gone for some treatment.

