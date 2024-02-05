The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has tasked the National Assembly to promptly enact legislation criminalising assault on healthcare professionals in the country.

The association in a communique issued Sunday at the end of its January National Executive Council (NEC) observed an increase in the rate of assault on doctors at their duty posts.

It noted that recent cases happened at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and most recently, the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Lokoja.

The management of the FTH recently confirmed reports that some members of staff and security personnel were assaulted by infuriated relatives of a patient who died in the hospital.

According to the Head of Public Relations of the FTH Hospital, Abdulrahman Abdullahi, the relatives “wrongly claimed” the death was due to negligence despite initially advising them to seek care in an alternative health facility as their emergency ward was occupied but they declined and opted to wait.

“The emergency ward staff eventually admitted the patient within thirty minutes. Immediately a bed space was vacant and his care was continued, but his condition deteriorated thereafter and following failed attempts at resuscitation, was certified dead,” Mr Abdullahi explained according to Kogi reports.

However, the association has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to enhance security measures in the nation, particularly within the vicinities of hospitals and workplaces.

“The NEC resolved that any assault case on our members will result in immediate disengagement from all services at the point of assault to seek safety,” it noted.

Violence against healthcare workers

In a report on ‘Workplace Violence against Doctors’ by NARD, no fewer than 345 incidents of violence against Nigerian doctors were reported in 2022, stating that 74 per cent of the attacks required medical attention, while 15 per cent were life-threatening.

It noted that 65 per cent of the attacks were due to patient loss (death); 56 per cent due to patients not being attended to promptly (workload); 41 per cent due to poor communication (workload); and 28 per cent due to inadequate security and surveillance.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), violence against health workers has not only a negative impact on the psychological and physical well-being of healthcare staff but can also affect their job motivation.

WHO says between 8.0 and 38 per cent of health workers suffer physical violence at some point in their careers, mostly perpetrated by patients and visitors.

The NEC resolved that any assault case on our members will result in immediate disengagement from all services at the point of assault to seek safety.

Non-payments of allowance

At the NEC meeting which coincided with the health summit held in Abuja between 30 January and 3 February, the doctors demanded the payment of accoutrement allowance to them.

The federal government had in 2023, approved the payment of N25,000 of peculiar allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the federal public service.

However, NARD revealed in its communique that Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) of tertiary health institutions are yet to commence payment of the approved accoutrement allowance.

It said the NEC observed with dismay the non-compliance of the Federal Government and Ministry of Finance concerning the upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and other allowances.

It said NEC also observed with dissatisfaction the prolonged non-payment of skipping arrears due to her members and the delayed payment of salary and promotion arrears of some of her members.

The association urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to mandate CMDs/MDs of all tertiary health institutions to pay the accoutrement allowance to its members as circularised.

More demands

The NEC also asked the Federal Government “to work assiduously to revamp the economy and help curb the menace of ever-rising inflation and hardship”, which contributes to the exodus of skilled medical professionals.

It also called on respective examination bodies to withdraw the increment in examination fees to enable resident doctors to cope with the cost of registering for the exams.

“The NEC resolved to allow its local chapters to deliberate on modalities for a way forward and revert at a time not less than four weeks from today at which point an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting will be convoked,” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

