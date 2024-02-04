Nigerian security forces have rescued four kidnap victims and destroyed many hideouts of the kidnappers in Yorro and Zing local government areas of Taraba State.

The spokesperson of the 6 Brigade, Oni Olobodunde, said this in a statement he issued in Jalingo on Saturday.

Mr Olobodunde, a lieutenant, said the operation was done in conjunction with other security forces.

He said the operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers disturbing the peace in Yorro LGA and its environs began on Friday.

“Troops came in contact with bandits at Gampu hills and Ban Yorro area and exerted superior fire power which made the bandits flee the location leaving behind their abducted victims.

“The operation is still ongoing to ensure that other kidnapped victims who fled the area during the exchange of fire are found and reunited with their loved ones.

“The rescued kidnapped victims are Genesis Samuel age 24 from Ganku village, Benard Denis age 28 from Fulfualgon village, Esther Titus age 35 from Kosanai village and the Emir of Pupulle’s son who was abducted at his residence on 18 January 2024, Isma’il Umar age 25.

“The Brigade is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and dismantling all criminal infrastructure in Taraba State.

“Members of the public are urged to continue to support the military by giving credible and timely information on suspicious movements to aid in improving security within the state,” the statement read.

Yorro and Zing LGAs have been in the news since late last year for reported cases of organised crimes like kidnapping, cattle rustling, mass abduction, arson and even armed robbery.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that within a month, over 100 persons were kidnapped, including the paramount ruler of Yorro and many religious leaders.

Security sources and relatives of some of the rescued victims told our reporter that ransoms were paid to the bandits before they released the victims.

A resident, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity, said family members of some of the victims contributed over N20 million to secure the release of 28 people from the bandits.

The activities of bandits have forced hundreds of people to flee the villages in search of safety in towns.

