The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ifeoluwa Ehindero, winner of the Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Federal constituency by-election in Ondo State.

Johnson Fasinmirin, a professor, of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), the Returning Officer of the election, declared Mr Ehindero winner after the counting of votes at the collation centre at Victory College, Ikare-Akoko on Saturday.

Mr Fasinmirin said that the APC candidate polled 35,504 votes to defeat his closest rival, Olalekan Bada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 15,328 votes.

The returning officer said that total votes cast were 51,896 with valid votes cast being 51,341 while 555 votes were rejected.

“I, Fasinmirin Johnson, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2024 Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Federal Constituency By-election held on Feb. 3.

“The election was contested and Ehindero Ifeoluwa Babajide of APC polled 35,504 while Bada Olalekan Oladapo scored 15,328.

“That Ehindero Ifeoluwa Babajide of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and return elected,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ehindero defeated Bada with 20,176 votes to emerge winner while African Democratic Congress candidate, Ishmail Adeshina with 213 votes came third.

NAN reports that the Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Federal constituency seat became vacant following the resignation of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was appointed Minister of Interior by President Bola Tinubu.

Candidates of eight political parties contested for the vacant seat to represet the federal constituency in the House of Representatives. The parties are: ADC, APC, APGA, PDP, NNPP, APP, SDP and LP

(NAN)

