Officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Saturday, arrested three persons suspected of vote buying in Sokoto State during the by-elections monitoring exercise.

The suspects – three males aged 48, 37 and 38 – were caught at Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency in Sokoto State with the sum of N3,105,400 within the voting premises, according to a tweet via ICPC’s X handle on Saturday.

Bye-Elections Monitoring : ICPC Arrests 3 Suspected Vote Buyers in Sokoto Officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have today arrested 3 persons suspected to be vote buyers in Sokoto State during the bye-elections monitoring… pic.twitter.com/fyRke2JrYa — ICPC Nigeria (@icpcnigeria) February 3, 2024

In a related development, the ICPC Adamawa State Election monitoring team arrested two suspects within the vicinity of Yelwa Primary School in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area with the sum of N500,000 suspected to be for vote buying during the bye – elections.

Update: ICPC Bye-Elections Monitoring In a related development, the ICPC Adamawa State Election monitoring team arrested two suspects within the vicinity of Yelwa Primary School in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area with the sum of N500,000 suspected to be for vote buying during… pic.twitter.com/lEBY5LKONs — ICPC Nigeria (@icpcnigeria) February 3, 2024

The tweet did not provide the names of the suspects.

ICPC also shared the pictures of the suspects with their faces blurred and the wads of cash they were allegedly arrested with.

“All the suspects have been taken into the custody of the commission and investigations have commenced, ICPC will work with INEC in the prosecution of the cases,” the tweet added.

INEC had last year declared Umar Yusuf Yabo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the main election, defeating Abubakar Umaru of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

But the Court of Appeal had declared the Yabo/Shagari federal constituency inconclusive and ordered a re-run in 26 polling units in the constituency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

