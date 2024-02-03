Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday became the third team to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Despite being one man down from the first half of their quarter-final encounter with Mali, the hosts came from a goal down to win 2-1 courtesy of a last-minute goal in the last minute of the 120-minute encounter.

The hosts thus join Nigeria, DR Congo and South Africa as the teams that have qualified for the semi-final stage of the AFCON 2023 tournament.

Dramatic match

Indeed, the 2023 AFCON has been a very dramatic tournament and one of the best performers has been host Cote d’Ivoire who have seemingly risen from the dead and are now challenging for the top prize.

Their latest drama chapter unfolded in the quarter-final at Stade de la Paix on Saturday.

A red card to Odilon Kossounou and a saved penalty by Yahia Fofana kept the hosts level at halftime despite Mali’s dominance.

The second half saw Mali take the lead through Nene Dorgeles, but Cote d’Ivoire refused to surrender.

Simon Adingra’s equaliser sent the game into extra time, where Fofana continued his heroics with crucial saves.

READ ALSO:

Just as penalties seemed imminent, Oumar Diakete emerged as the unlikely hero, scoring a dramatic winner in the 119th minute with a clever backheel finish.

This incredible comeback secured Cote d’Ivoire’s place in the semi-final against DR Congo.

The last time they made it this far at AFCON, in 2015, they went on to win the tournament.

But first, the Elephants will be battling for a place in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Wednesday, 7 February.

Great excitement

Feeling relieved and excited after this latest triumph, Emerse Faé – Cotê d’Ivoire’s coach, said at his post-match conference: “I am very happy because it was a very very difficult game, we played against a tough team and they gave us a lot of problems at the first half which we had it hard.

“The objective was to stop them from playing their game and we had it very hard getting at that and they actually put us in a very difficult situation because of the red card we received, it did not help us at all.

“We did not give up, we tried to put a plan into place to be able to contain them and to be able to keep the ball.

“We were not far from being eliminated, the players especially, didn’t give up, they fought into the end.

“Our state of mind is to look at the scenario of the game, we were trying to win with 10 against 11, they were in the lead and it was tactically difficult for us because they were almost the best at that time. Tactically, I think we played a good game.”

Nigeria and South Africa will be playing the other semi-final game also on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

