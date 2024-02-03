Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday became the third team to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Despite being one man down from the first half of their quarter final encounter with Mali, the hosts came from a goal down to win 2-1 courtesy of a last minute goal in the last minute of the 120 minutes encounter.

The hosts thus join Nigeria and DR Congo as the teams that have qualified for the quarter final as of the time of this report.

Details later…

