Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday became the third team to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.
Despite being one man down from the first half of their quarter final encounter with Mali, the hosts came from a goal down to win 2-1 courtesy of a last minute goal in the last minute of the 120 minutes encounter.
READ ALSO: AFCON: Peseiro defends Sanusi, says Super Eagles deserved victory over Angola
The hosts thus join Nigeria and DR Congo as the teams that have qualified for the quarter final as of the time of this report.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999