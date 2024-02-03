Fuad Laguda has emerged the winner of the House of Representatives bye-election for Surulere Federal Constituency 1.

Mr Laguda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

The APC candidate secured a total of 11,203 votes to defeat his major contenders – Adeola Adebanjo Damilola of the Labour Party (LP) and Afemighie Jerry representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Afemighie of PDP polled 278 votes while LP’s Adeola secured 240 votes.

INEC’s returning officer for Surulere Local Government, Adebayo Oladipo, who announced the result, said Mr Laguda got the majority of the votes in all six registered areas/wards, to emerge winner of the seat.

Below are the details of the result as announced by INEC at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Total valid votes: 11,801

Registered voters: 140,377

Rejected votes: 138

Accredited voters: 11,943

Total votes cast: 11,939

ADC 40

APC 11,203

APGA 6

APM 7

APP 4

LP 240

NNPP 8

PDP 278

SDP 2

YPP 9

ZLP 4

