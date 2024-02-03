Fuad Laguda has emerged the winner of the House of Representatives bye-election for Surulere Federal Constituency 1.
Mr Laguda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.
The APC candidate secured a total of 11,203 votes to defeat his major contenders – Adeola Adebanjo Damilola of the Labour Party (LP) and Afemighie Jerry representing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Afemighie of PDP polled 278 votes while LP’s Adeola secured 240 votes.
INEC’s returning officer for Surulere Local Government, Adebayo Oladipo, who announced the result, said Mr Laguda got the majority of the votes in all six registered areas/wards, to emerge winner of the seat.
Below are the details of the result as announced by INEC at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Total valid votes: 11,801
Registered voters: 140,377
Rejected votes: 138
Accredited voters: 11,943
Total votes cast: 11,939
ADC 40
APC 11,203
APGA 6
APM 7
APP 4
LP 240
NNPP 8
PDP 278
SDP 2
YPP 9
ZLP 4
