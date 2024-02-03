The re-run election conducted on Saturday in two polling units in the Saki West State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly has ended peacefully.

The election held in polling units 007 and 019 in ward 11 was to help in filling the constituency’s vacant seat in the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidates of the two major parties in the election were by Saturday evening waiting for the final announcement of the rerun election by INEC.

The candidates are Mr Shittu Ibrahim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Julius Okedoyin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN reports that INEC presiding officers at the two polling units have however publicly counted votes scored by the respective candidates.

The presiding officer for polling unit 019, Ogbalanja area, Akolade Omolaja, announced that the PDP candidate scored 143 votes while the APC candidate scored 90 votes.

Mr Omolaja said further that the polling unit has 547 registered voters out of which 251 voters were accredited.

He also announced that 10 votes were void while the remaining votes were for the non-participating political parties.

At the second polling unit — PU 007, Odo Osun area — its presiding officer, Taofeek Raji, announced that the PDP candidate scored 190 votes while APC candidate scored 200 votes.

According to Mr Raji, a total of 399 voters were accredited at the polling unit out of 754 registered voters.

At the time of filing this report, the INEC officials were on their way to the collation centre, located at the premises of Saki West Local Government secretariat.

That is where the final collation and announcement of the winner will take place.(NAN)

