The re-run election in Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency in Anambra State recorded low turnout as town criers were used to call out voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the election in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area on Saturday reports that voters were seen trickling to the polling units.

Emeka Uganeme, the chairperson, Umudala village in Nanka, said that they decided to use services of town criers to mobilise voters to come out.

Mr Uganeme expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election as it was hitch-free.

Ebele Nwosu, a Lagos-based businessman, said he travelled back home for the election to encourage the electorate to come out to vote their choice candidates.

“I consider it important to come home to encourage our people to take part in the rerun election.

“We need to get it right in electing representives in public seats; the era of political inducement is over,” he said.

Sunday Ezeokoil, a 35 year-old physically-challenged voter, expressed joy over the quick attention accorded him to vote.

“INEC officials called me up without any push around and I was accredited immediately before casting my vote, I am happy for the honour,” Mr Ezeokoil said.

Veronica Onyiba, said she observed that elderly people were given priority attention and commended INEC officials for more organised election process.

Okwudili Ezenwankwo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the re-run, also commended INEC for a brilliant improvement in the by-election.

Mr Ezenwankwo said, after casting his vote at Okaa Agbiligba Hall polling unit 15, that he was satisfied with the conduct of the security personnel on ground for the election.

He said that no report of confusion had been reported across the 16 polling units and prayed for peaceful process.

An octogenarian, Simeon Okafor, said he was impressed with the peaceful conduct of voters who came out to vote but lamented poor turnout of eligible voters.

Calistus Nwosu, the party agent for Young Progressive Party (YPP), said that the low turnout of voters was discouraging but remained positive of the outcome of the election.

“The only concern I have is that our candidate, the incumbent member representing the federal constituency is not involved in the rerun election.

“The court decision that directed INEC to conduct election in the community of PDP candidate, Nwankwo, has raised fears but God chooses a leader,” he said.

NAN reports that petty traders had a field day in selling off all the wares to voters.

Also most of the shops and markets were open and selling their wares to people who want to buy from them.

The rerun election was scheduled by INEC after a court of competent jurisdiction ordered a rerun to determine the actual winner of the election.

The PDP candidate, Mr Ezenwankwo challenged INEC declaration of Chinwe Nnabuife of Young Progressive Party (YPP) as the winner of the 25 February 2023 National Assembly election to represent the Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency. (NAN)

