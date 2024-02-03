A nonagenarian, Bathromy Ike, on Saturday cast his vote in Obiagu Uruagu, Ward 2, during the re-run election for the Nnewi South/South Ikwusigo Federal Constituency in Anambra State.
Mr Ike, 94, later on reaffirmed his support for the electoral process.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the election on Saturday in Nnewi, reports that Mr Ike came to the polling unit with the help of his daughter, Ifeoma Ike.
The nonagenarian spoke with NAN.
“I am 94 years old; I am here to vote for my candidate who was leading before now; I am sure he will emerge victorious after today’s conduct.
“He won before; but they denied him his victory for a repeat of the election; as long as it is electronic voting, they can’t stop him.
“Whoever that wins must be proved by the electric system of voting; I strongly believe in the electronic process in conducting this election,” Ike said.
(NAN)
