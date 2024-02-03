Two French giant pharmaceutical companies- CFAO Healthcare, a unit of the French conglomerate CFAO Group, and Sanofi Pharmaceutical Industry Company, have strengthened their partnership by extending what they described as “the exclusive distribution of general medicines in Nigeria.”

In a statement Friday, CFAO announced the expansion with Sanofi noting that the “move fortifies their strategic partnership.”

“Aware of the evolutions and challenges in the Nigerian pharmaceutical landscape, CFAO Healthcare and Sanofi are joining forces, capitalising on their expertise and historical presence to optimise access to quality healthcare,” CFAO noted in the statement.

It added that “CFAO Healthcare is addressing today’s challenges, highlighting the continuity and stability of pharmaceutical distribution – a strategic alliance dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare in Nigeria.”

Sanofi had in November 2023 reportedly planned to cease operations from Nigeria as it announced the appointment of a third-party distributor to handle its commercial portfolio of medicines from February 2024 solely.

In 2023, at least five multinationals ceased operations in Nigeria, including the British multinational drugmaker and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Procter & Gamble, and Unilever, the manufacturer of iconic products such as Omo, Sunlight Soap and others.

CFAO’s aim

According to CFAO, with its acclaimed continuous presence in Nigeria for 120 years, the company said it is actively deepening its roots, consolidating its position in the country, and making Nigeria the 26th country in the ongoing partnership with Sanofi.

“This aim is to maintain product availability and quality services for the different local operators and patients,” CFAO noted.

CFAO added that an exclusive partnership it initiated with Sanofi in 2021 for the distribution and marketing of medicines and vaccines across 25 sub-Saharan African countries “has been highly successful, enhancing trust between the two companies.”

“The Sanofi General Medicines range, comprising essential pharmaceutical products, underscores CFAO Healthcare and Sanofi’s shared commitment to providing quality therapeutic solutions while solidifying their footprint in the Nigerian market,” it explained in the statement.

CFAO CEO speaks

In his remarks, Jean-Marc Leccia, CEO and Chair of CFAO Healthcare was quoted to have said that CFAO Healthcare is actively strengthening its presence in the Nigerian market to respond effectively to the growing healthcare needs of the population and to secure access to quality medicines.

Also, Sanofi Foundation Community Head for Turkey, Africa & Middle East, Cem Ozturk, was said to have hailed the partnership, noting that it will improve access to quality healthcare in Africa’s most populous nation.

“This strategic move represents a significant milestone for our organization and is driven by our commitment to continually improve access to our medicines and to better serve our patients and the Nigerian health system,” Mr Ozturk was quoted to have said.

About CFAO Healthcare

CFAO Healthcare is a “leader” in the African pharmaceutical market supplying drugs and pharmaceutical products in over 28 countries.

“Wholesaler-distributor as well as agent for world-renowned laboratories, we also produce licensed drugs in Morocco and Algeria. A commitment that promotes employment based on local skills and on the innovations of international pharmaceutical laboratories,” CFAO noted.

The CFAO Group also partners with leading international brands and covers the entire value chain – import, production, and distribution – in line with the best international standards.

