The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Surulere 1 House of Representatives by-election holding on Saturday, Jerry Afemikhe, says he is impressed with the conduct so far.

Mr Afemikhe, while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, commended the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC) for conducting an election free of rancour.

“The election has been calm without issues.

“I am quite impressed by INEC and the security agencies’ efforts to conduct a free and fair election,” he said.

The candidate, however, hoped that INEC would do the right thing by being fair during the vote counting and result announcement.

Mr Afemikhe said that if he emerged the winner of the election, the constituents should be expecting a whole lot of positive impact in diverse areas.

“My developmental initiatives will target women empowerment, a good environment for artisans and a conducive environment to do business as well as lots of youth development programmes.

“I will turn Surulere around for good with my initiatives targeted at building a conducive environment for the masses,” he said.

The candidate congratulated the former member of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff to the President.

Mr Afemikhe said that this was a new dispensation and a new change for him and Surulere as a whole.

Augustine Alechenu, a registered voter, said that his expectation was for INEC to be free and fair and give them credibility for their votes.

Mr Alechenu said that whoever won the election would have to perform above average because of the precedent that the former representative of the constituency, Mr Gbajabiamila, had set.

“I expect the winner of this election to be accessible to the people regardless of the constituency they belong to.

“I believe that was one of the strong points of Gbajabiamila, who made himself easily accessible to the people of the community up to even the beggars on the street.

“That is why whenever he comes around, you will see a lot of crowd because he has laid a good foundation,” he said.

Mr Alechenu said he hoped that the candidate he voted for would continue in that foundation and make Surulere community a greater one.

Decker Dehinde, the All Progressives Congress (APC) agent for polling unit 019, said that all was well and peaceful.

Also, the PDP agent for polling unit 025, Abdulsalam Ijagboabee said the electoral exercise was peaceful but decried the low turn-out of voters.

“People didn’t come out for the election compared to the last election we had in 2023,” Mr Ijagboabee said.

Also, the Labour Party agent, Christian Igbokwe commended the security personnel on duty, saying that their presence alone warded off evil intentioned people. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

