The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is investigating reported cases of disruption in the ongoing re-run and by-elections in Akwa-Ibom, Enugu and Kano states.

The commission disclosed this on Saturday in an update provided through its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, on the re-run and by-elections going on in the 26 states of the federation.

The commission said that generally, polls opened promptly and accreditation going on smoothly in the 8,934 polling units in 26 states involved in the by-elections and re-run elections.

It, however, said that it was monitoring reported disruption of processes by acts of thuggery and hijacking of materials in some locations in Akwa Ibom, Enugu and Kano states.

“In Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, we are investigating reported incidents in Village Hall, EdemUrua 003 in Ini LGA and Village Hall Mbiabong Ikot Udo 003 in Ikono LGA.

“In Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State, we are investigating reports of disruption in 8 Polling Units in Uwani West Ward.

“In Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituencies of Kano State, processes have been disrupted in Kunchi Local Government Area involving 10 Polling Units,” INEC said.

The commission pledged to provide regular updates on the situation.

(NAN)

