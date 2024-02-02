The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the military have in the last one week killed no fewer than 185 terrorists and kidnappers and apprehended 212 others in various operations across the country.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the troops also arrested 44 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 71 kidnapped hostages.

He added that 224 assorted weapons and 2,337 ammunition were recovered during the week.

According to him, the weapons recovered include 113 AK47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT gun, 44 locally fabricated guns, seven primed IEDs, 1,382 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 387 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 74 rounds of 9mm ammo, 23 K2 rounds ammo and 111 live cartridges.

“Others include, 5,410 empty cases of 7.62mm special, six empty cases of cartridges, two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 21 magazines, one pistol magazine, two bandoliers, two vehicles, 22 motorcycles, 47 mobile phones, 11 HH radios and the sum of N2.3 million amongst other items,” he said.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 45 terrorists, arrested eight Boko Haram/ISWAP members and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He said that a total of 133 terrorists comprising four adult males, 48 adult females and 81 children surrendered to troops between 24 January and 28 January, within the theatre of operations.

Mr Buba added that a total of 129 escapees suspected to be terrorists’ family members comprising five adult males, 47 adult females and 74 children surrendered to troops in Bama and Maiduguri local councils of Borno between 24 January and 29 January.

In the North-central, he said troops of Operation Safe Haven also killed 17 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists in Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau State and rescued three kidnapped hostages.

The defence spokesperson said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had during the week killed seven insurgents, arrested three violent extremists and recovered various categories arms and ammunition in Benue.

In the North-west, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 65 insurgents, arrested 18 and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered a large cache of arms, he added.

According to him, the air component has conducted air interdiction on terrorists at the enclave of a notorious kingpin known as Alhaji Daradu in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He explained that the location was attacked with rockets during which several terrorists were killed and their logistics destroyed.

Mr Buba further said that troops of Operation Whirl Punch had sustained operations against terrorists and kidnappers in Niger, Kogi and FCT leading to the arrest of 30 insurgents and rescue of two kidnapped hostages.

He said air interdiction was conducted on large movement of terrorists within Birni Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in which several of them were killed.

In the South-south, the defence spokesperson said troops of Operation Delta Safe had maintained momentum against crude oil thieves by destroying several illegal refining sites and recovery of stolen products.

He said the troops discovered and destroyed 12 dugout pits, 61 boats, 56 storage tanks, 13 vehicles, 78 cooking ovens, four pump machines and 51 illegal refining sites.

He added that the troops recovered 815,980 litres of stolen crude oil, 163,675 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,750 litres of DPK.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA killed 18 insurgents, arrested 36, rescued eight hostages and recovered a large cache of arms.

In the South-west, he said troops of Operation AWATSE have arrested 12 suspected armed robbers and cultists in Ikorodu and Ijebu Igbo Local Government Areas of Lagos and Ogun states, respectively.

“The military understands the true extent of the threat that we are facing and it’s winning the war.

“Countering insurgency is not a sprint but rather a marathon. Accordingly, troops are taking the fight to the terrorist and making strides each passing day.

“Much has been done, and much more is still being done to achieve peace and security across the country,” he said.

(NAN)

