Gunmen have killed a police operative in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s south-east.

The incident happened at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday along Ngbo-Effium Road in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. The Ebonyi killing occurred a day after gunmen killed another police officer in Akwa Ibom State, south-south Nigeria.

There is no indication that the two attacks are related or carried out by the same group as various armed groups operate in different parts of Nigeria.

In the Ebonyi incident, some police operatives were on patrol in the area when the hoodlums attacked them, killing one of them on the spot, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The police spokesperson in the state, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operatives engaged the hoodlums in a shootout during the attack.

The police spokesperson said the deceased operative was killed during the shootout with the hoodlums.

Mr Ukandu added that another police operative was wounded and receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Augustina Ogbodo, has deployed tactical teams of the police in the state to the scene of the attack.

“The teams are on the trail of the hoodlums. Meanwhile, calm and normalcy have been restored to the area,” he said.

Mr Ukandu said the commissioner has appealed to residents of the state to support the police with “useful information” that can aid the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums.

He assured the residents of the “unwavering commitment” of the police to protect their lives and properties in the state.

Increased attacks

Like many other states in Nigeria, security has deteriorated in Ebonyi State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people, including traditional rulers, have been killed and injured in such attacks.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

However, the group has repeatedly denied the accusation.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

