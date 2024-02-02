The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold the re-run election for the Birnin Kudu/Buji Federal Constituency seat in Jigawa State on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, last year, declared the election in the constituency inconclusive and ordered a rerun in eight polling units in Birnin Kudu and Buji local government areas.

INEC had returned Adamu Yakubu of the People Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner but Magaji Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the declaration at the tribunal. The petitioner got a judgement as the tribunal said the election ought to have been declared inconclusive at the first instance because the cancelled votes were more than Mr Yakubu’s winning votes.

“INEC did not follow regulations and guidelines, and the manual for Election officials for the 2023 election in conducting the election, and the noncompliance substantially affected the outcome of the election,” the chairperson of the three-member tribunal, A. Okeke, said.

Mr Aliyu’s herculean tasks

According to the INEC schedule, Saturday’s election will be conducted in five registration areas – Birnin Kudu-Gidan Mai, Kiyako, Sundimina, Surku and Kawaya at eight polling units spread across the two local government areas that make up the constituency.

At the initial election, Mr Yakubu polled 39,998 votes against Mr Aliyu’s 36,735 votes. The total number of registered voters in the eight polling units where the re-run will be held is 5,689 while the number of permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected is 5,642. With the APC candidate trailing his PDP opponent with 1,926 votes from the tally from the 18 March poll, he needs to get about 2,000 more votes than his opponent on Saturday, a feat that is only possible with a high voter turnout.

Four out of the five registration areas where the votes will be cast on Saturday are in Birnin Kudu.

PREMIUM TIMES’ analysis of the previous voting pattern shows that Mr Aliyu lost big in the Birnin Kudu metropolis last year. Birnin Kudu is the hometown of the former PDP governor of the state, Sule Lamido, and a stronghold of the opposition party.

The APC lost not only the House of Representatives seat here but also the senatorial and state House of Assembly seats.

Mr Aliyu’s task is just as tough in some other areas. For instance, polling unit 001 at Kiyako has 1,137 collected PVCs, which is the highest of any unit in the rerun election. That town happens to be in the only local government area won by the PDP in the 2021 local government elections in the state.

In that council election in 2021, voters held electoral officials hostage for refusing to declare the results after it became clear that the PDP candidate had won.

Mr Aliyu by the division in his party, the APC, specifically in Birnin Kudu. The state’s deputy governor, Aminu Usman, acknowledged the rift while inaugurating the APC campaign team for the rerun election.

“We are pleading with our party members who have been offended to please forgive and forget. We are pleading with other elected lawmakers from this zone to come and join forces and help us because they know the terrain very well and they are part of the members of the Committee.

“Those who are planning for the fall of the party let us shame them by coming together,” the deputy governor said, on that occasion.

Service Records

Mr Aliyu, a mechanical engineer, was first elected to the National Assembly in 2015 and reelected to a second term in 2019. He sponsored many motions there, including one for the establishment of a federal college of education in the constituency and another for the construction of a federal road to link the Birnin-Kudu/Buji local government areas to the Jama’are local government area of Bauchi State.

Mr Aliyu is popular for his support for education and agriculture in the constituency, for connecting rural communities with electricity, and for facilitating dispensaries and classrooms.

On his part, Mr Aliyu’s rival, Mr Yakubu, has, in the last nine months constructed boreholes, helped rebuild houses damaged by flooding for his constituents and picked hospital bills for the destitute.

Mr Yakubu, according to one of his aides, Sani Galadima, has helped repair at least 20 transformers and procured two new ones. He also facilitated the installation of solar-powered streetlights in the constituency.

Mr Galadima said the PDP candidate has provided assistance to over 1,000 students from both Birnin Kudu and Buji local council areas who are in higher institutions.

Meanwhile, the police have got all the contending parties to sign a peace accord and warned troublemakers to stay off violence before, during and after the rerun election.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the police would maintain neutrality during the election but would deal decisively with any person fomenting trouble.

