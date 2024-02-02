The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, convicted an actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress, of spraying and stepping on new Naira notes at a friend’s wedding in Lagos.

The trial judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, sentenced her to six months’ imprisonment but with an option of N300,000 fine, according to a statement by Dele Oyewale, the Head, Media & Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecuting agency.

She was arrested on 1 February 2023 after a video clip showing her spraying some new Naira notes at a wedding in Lekki, Lagos State, on 28 January 2023 went viral on social media platforms.

It was at a time there was a severe scarcity of Naira notes following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s withdrawal of old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes from circulation and replacement of the affected currency notes with newly designed versions which were hard to come by at the time.

Ms Omoseyin was first arraigned on 13 February 2023 by the EFCC on two counts accusing her of violating provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act 2007 on the handling of Naira notes.

She had pleaded “not guilty” and was subsequently granted bail on 15 February 2023.

But at the resumed hearing on Thursday, Ms Omoseyin, changed her “not guilty” plea to “guilty”, following her review of the evidence lined up against her.

Following her “guilty plea”, the prosecuting counsel, Z.B. Atiku, called on an EFCC operative, Abubakar Mohammed Marafa, to review the facts of the matter.

In his review, Mr Marafa recalled that “the defendant was arrested by officers of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on 1 February 2023, and handed over to the EFCC on 2 February 2023 for further investigation.”

According to him, the defendant’s statement was taken under caution, confirming that she attended a friend’s wedding on 28 January 2023, and that she sprayed N200 and N100 Naira notes on the occasion.

“The defendant was processed and the videos of where she sprayed the money was found on her phone. Also, further investigations were carried out and the management of the event centre was invited. They also brought in the video footage of the said event,” Mr Marafa said.

The prosecuting counsel then applied to tender in evidence the letter from the ICPC and other accompanying documents, including the extra-judicial statement of the defendant, forensic report of her phone, a CD of videos showing her spraying the naira note, a flash drive from the event centre together with the statement of the representative of the centre.

The judge, Mr Aneke, admitted them as exhibits and convicted the defendant, as charged.

The defence counsel, Afuye Adegbola, pleaded for leniency, saying, “she’s a first-time offender; she is a mother of one; she is remorseful and pleads for mercy.”

He further pleaded for a non-custodial sentence on behalf of the convict.

Delivering judgement, Mr Aneke sentenced the defendant to six months’ imprisonment, effective from Thursday, with an option of N300,000 fine to be paid into the consolidated revenue account of the federation.

Arrest

Ms Omoseyin was arrested by operatives of the ICPC along Awolowo Road , Ikoyi, Lagos, after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes. In her statement to the EFCC, she claimed that she received the new Naira notes from her fans at the party and that she did not know the persons who gave her the money.

Items recovered from her at the point of arrest include a Range Rover.

She was charged with two counts, one of which was tampering with N100,000 cash at a wedding at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos on 28 January 2023 by spraying currency notes, The action was said to be in violation of and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.

The said court reads: “That you, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, on the 28th day of January, 2023, at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.”

Spraying of Naira notes at social events is rampant in Nigeria particularly in South-west Nigeria and other southern sates.

But despite the legal provision criminalising such action, enforcement actions of relevant security agencies come once in a blue moon.

Recently a video clip went viral showing a traditional ruler hang some knitted N1000 notes in the form of a long piece of jewelry on the neck of popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, at an event marking king’s wife’s birthday.

No arrest was reported at the event or thereafter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

