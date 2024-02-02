The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to rid the territory of criminal elements.

Mr Wike stated this while launching the construction of the 9km Paikon Kore-Ibwa Road in Gwagwalada Area Council of the territory on Thursday.

He said the security agencies in the FCT have been provided with the necessary logistics to take the fight head-on to the criminals to make sure that they do not sleep.

“Today, you can see that we are not letting them go and they will not sleep. All these criminals, we will make sure they will not sleep. As they said you will not sleep, they too will not sleep. So, we are taking the war head-on. Let them wait for us. They will see fire for fire,” he said.

Mr Wike said the road project is among the 30km of roads that are set to be constructed in the six area councils.

He noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to making life comfortable for the rural population under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr President directed me to let you know that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not by mere talking. Renewed Hope Agenda is for you to see that we are ready to bring back hope to our people.

“We are ready to bring back hope to the rural populace. We are ready to make our people in the rural areas comfortable. And one of those things that will make them comfortable is to give them access to the road,” he stated.

FCTA to develop rural parts of Abuja

Mr Wike assured that the FCT Administration is also determined to ensure that development reaches the rural parts of the FCT.

He emphasised that the provision of access roads to the rural communities will help to improve the security situation in the territory.

Mr Wike explained that the administration of Mr Tinubu will also construct two more roads in Gwagwalada Area Council, in addition to the Paikon Kore-Ibwa road.

The minister assured of the availability of funds for the projects and called for diligence and good quality jobs from the contractors, warning that he would visit the site to ascertain the quality and pace of work.

He advised the contractors to ensure that the people of the communities are also employed in the course of the road project, adding that job creation is also a priority of the Tinubu administration.

He said, “I will not tell you when I will come here for supervision. And let me tell you, I will not also depend on the report submitted by the Acting Director of STDD. What I will depend on is what I have seen with my eyes. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that I will not come here. I will come here and see what you are doing and if you don’t do it well, you will pay back my money.

“You cannot talk of fighting insecurity by only providing equipment and logistics to the police. You fight insecurity when there is access to roads. If there are no roads, all the equipment you may give to the police comes to nothing. I’m sure that this 9km road, will go a long way to fight insecurity in this area.

“Let me say that apart from this road, we are building two more roads in Gwagwalada Area Council this year. In a nutshell, this year alone, Gwagwalada Area Council will have three rural roads that will be constructed by the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the same thing will happen to the other five Area Councils.”

Mr Wike said he would be in other area councils to flag off the construction of roads.

“Tomorrow, we will be at Bwari. On Monday we will be at Kuje. On Tuesday, we will be at AMAC. Wednesday, we will be at Kwali. We will make sure we visit all the rural areas and we give them roads so that they will be able to go to their farms, they will be able to transport their goods.”

In her remarks, the Minister of State, FCT, Maryam Mahmoud, said the Paikon Kore-Ibwa road project extends beyond just laying asphalt on the ground, as it would connect the communities and provide access to essential services as well as improve the security situation.

She stressed that the difficulties faced by the rural communities, including access to markets, education and medical services in times of emergencies, would also be addressed by the road construction.

Ms Mahmoud added that it will enhance connectivity, reduce travel times and open an opportunity for trade and commerce.

She said It will also improve access to basic services and improve the overall quality of life for the residents.

“It will enhance connectivity, reduce travel times and open an opportunity for trade and commerce. It will also improve access to education, empower our rural population and also improve our security challenges,” she said.

