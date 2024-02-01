Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria( FAAN) spent about N1 billion in 2023 on Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) and air tickets for travels between Abuja and Lagos.

The minister disclosed this while explaining the basis of the government’s decision to relocate FAAN’s headquarters to Lagos.

Earlier, while featuring on Channels TV Politics Today programme on Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Keyamo had explained the rationale for the government’s decision.

In a tweet posted on his official X page, the minister clarified the actual amount the agency spent on travel.

“When I did my Channels TV interview yesterday, I had not been briefed as to the amount FAAN spent last year alone on DTA (Duty Tour Allowance) for the principal officers who travelled back and forth from Lagos to Abuja almost daily,” he tweeted.

The minister explained further that the DTA amount came up to N493 million, aside from the air tickets which he pegged at N451 million.

“So, in total, because of insistence on naming Abuja as the headquarters of FAAN (when there are no offices in Abuja to accommodate all the principal officers) FAAN spent close to N1 billion in one year,” he said.

Background

Last month, FAAN announced that the federal government had decided to relocate its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos.

According to an internal memo signed by FAAN’s Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, Mr Keyamo approved the directive.

“The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development has directed that the Headquarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) should be relocated from Abuja to Lagos,” the memo read.

The development created political tension in the country, with some lawmakers, particularly from the North, rejecting the moves to relocate Central Bank offices and the FAAN’s headquarters back to Lagos.

During the interview on Wednesday, Mr Keyamo explained how his immediate predecessor, Hadi Sirika, gave the directive to transfer FAAN’s headquarters to Abuja from Lagos in 2020.

However, he denied knowledge of why adequate provisions were not made for the principal officers who were supposed to move to Abuja.

“There were no offices to accommodate the principal officers, by the principal officers I mean the directors of the agencies and the departments under these directorates,” the minister explained, adding that the total officials involved were about 132 staff.

“Under him ( his predecessors), we had ten directorates, just created one more which is cargo and in addition to that I think special duties take care of very important issues for us. We now have general managers and deputy general managers under these directorates and some principal officers under these directorates.”

Upon their relocation to Abuja in 2020, Mr Keyamo said the officials were stranded.

He added that FAAN is just one of the seven agencies under the aviation ministry that is being moved back to Lagos.

“Most of the 132 officials are already in Lagos. Physically they are not in Abuja,” he added.

Rationale

The minister explained further that the relocation decision was not an impromptu move taken overnight.

“They ( FAAN’s directors ) came to me with facts and said these are their problems. They said one, some of the directions are here but the support staff departments under those directors have no place to stay, they are in Lagos,” he explained.

“These departments in Lagos for the directors that are here, you will see them flying every day with files, to and from Abuja to get a simple signature, to get one document approved, for one small meeting or the other,” Mr Keyamo said.

The situation, he said, was further compounded by the fact that FAAN’s operations are not yet digitised.

“This is what I met on the ground. FAAN is not digitised where they can exchange digital documents, they cannot. So they fly every day, back and forth from Abuja to Lagos, so in one year when they showed me the books, they spent close to half a billion naira on air tickets between Abuja/Lagos. They spent over N450 million on tickets alone; I shouted,” he said.

Asked if the president was aware of the decision, Mr Keyamo said he took the decision as the minister but later briefed the president on the matter.

