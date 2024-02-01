The Lagos State Red Line Rail project is set to be commissioned in a few weeks.

The Governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on his official X page on Thursday.

Mr Sanwo-Olu stated that the Red Line Rail project, covering the Agbado area of the state to Otto, will bring relief to commuters.

Describing the project as a “significant milestone,” the governor said his administration is committed to enhancing transportation for millions of Lagos residents.

“Exciting times for Lagos. I am delighted to announce that the Red Line Rail project covering Agbado to Otto is ready for commissioning. With its inauguration just weeks away, we are set to provide more relief for commuters.

“This significant milestone is a testament to our commitment to enhancing transportation for millions of Lagos residents,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu is on an official visit to China where he is expected to meet with top industry players in the construction sector.

Speaking on the outcome of his meeting with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, the company contracted to deliver the Lagos Red and Blue Line Rail projects, the governor explained that his team emphasised the need to complete the second phase of the Blue Line Rail project.

“During a productive meeting with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in Beijing, we reiterated our dedication to completing the Blue Line Rail project’s second phase.

“This trip was important to meet with the leadership and finalise our plans for an integrated system that will work for Lagosians as we commit them to a long-term partnership,” the governor said.

READ ALSO:

He expressed gratitude to CCECC for the collaboration and for the support of other partners in realising the transformative project.

He said his administration’s promise to over 22 million Lagosians was fast becoming a reality, noting that the city’s traffic and transportation challenges will soon be history.

Mr Sanwo-Olu also noted that the construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge will begin shortly and that President Bola Tinubu will have the privilege of launching the Red Line Rail for commercial operations.

“We also had discussions pertaining to the 4th Mainland Bridge and it is certain that this project will begin shortly. As we eagerly await the official commissioning, I’m pleased to share that President Bola Tinubu has agreed to grace the occasion heralding the launch of the Red Line Rail for commercial operations. Lagos will continue to work for us all and that’s a promise we intend to keep fulfilling,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

