Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said all the five international airports in Nigeria have “no masterplan” to enhance infrastructural growth and development.

The minister disclosed this while speaking during the Channel’s Tv Politics Today programme on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I did not meet any masterplan on the ground in the entire Nigeria,” the minister said when asked to speak on the state of infrastructural development at the airports in Nigeria.

He explained that when he assumed office as the minister, the first thing he asked officials at the ministry was the masterplan for airports, especially the five international airports.

He expressed worries on how infrastructures were built without plans, contrary to global best practices.

“Whether house, whether anything, even road, you must have an approved plan. I did not meet any master plan on the ground in the entire Nigeria in all the five international airports,” he said.

‘The first thing I did was, I asked what have guys been doing about this?” He described the method of infrastructural development existing at the ministry as ‘stop and start’ and ‘disjointed’ development.

“I have told the President that we need to start with masterplans for the five international airports. We will do it for all of them (other airports) but let us start with the five international airports.”

https://x.com/channelstv/status/1752774866460102838?s=46&t=qdIs0doUbXdwKCqygAIH1A

He explained further that the National Assembly listened to him and has provided the funds for the execution of masterplans in the recently approved 2024 budget.

“If you look at the 2024 budget you will see the master plan there. That was what we did,” the minister said.

Mr Keyamo argued that the government is now going round the world, talking to world class international design consultants to implement its ideas.

“If I buy a house and I don’t have money to build, I’ll go and do the design first and get an approved plan before seeking for money to build, that’s what we are going to do,” he said.

Hubs

The minister also questioned the absence of well developed airports in Nigeria with proper hubs as seen in other countries of the world.

“Why can’t we be as ambitious as smaller countries even in Europe and every part of the world that has beautiful airports, world class airports with proper hubs? We don’t have a single airport in Nigeria that has a hub,” Mr Keyamo said.

He said all that exists in Nigeria airports are runways and terminal buildings without hubs.

The minister announced his plans to transform all the five major airports in Kano, Enugu, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja and that the government is looking for concessionaires all over the world to construct hubs for the airports.

“These days, air transports must converge with roads and rail transport to converge passengers to their ultimate comforts,” Mr Keyamo said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

