The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, says that the three police officers, who demanded a tinted glass permit from motorists are facing trial for professional misconduct.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), SP. Tunni Ayuba, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

She identified the errant officers as Kenedy Ereoah, an assistant suprintendent of police, Ademiluyi Adekunle, an inspector, and Ayo Gbenga, another inspector.

Ms Ayuba said that the men were not kidnappers, but officers attached to the Zone 2 Command.

“The attention of the Police in Zone 2 Command was drawn to a viral video posted by ‘X’ user with the handle @EmmCee_RNB on Jan. 25, where three men claiming to be police officers attached to the command demanded a tinted glass permit from a motorist.

“The tweet was responded to, while investigation into the identities of the officers commenced.

“The trio are all attached to the Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

“Contrary to the claim that they are kidnappers, they were on official duty but acted unprofessionally.

‘The officers defaulted and are presently being tried for flouting the Inspector-General of Police’s directive on tinted glass permit,” she said.

Mr Ayuba urged the affected motorist to contact her for further action.

“For the purpose of transparency, the command wishes to request that the affected member of the public contact the ZPPRO via GSM No. 08100025614 for further action,” she said.

According to her, the Assistant Inspector General of Police has called for calm while reassuring residents of Lagos and Ogun states of the safety and security of their lives and property as they go about their lawful businesses.

As far back as July 2021, then Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had said that vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glasses were exempted from the ban placed on the use of tinted glasses.

https://punchng.com/permit-ban-cars-with-factory-fitted-tinted-glasses-exempted-says-igp/

“We understand that there are usually issues with policies and their implementations. The directive on tinted glass is not about the factory-fitted ones, but those that are artificially made to cover the whole screens,” he had said.

“If you look at the vehicles with factory-fitted tinted glasses, you can still see through them, and if there is any need for the driver to open the doors of such vehicles, the security officers will know.

“Those that are not factory-fitted are completely covered so that no one knows who or what they carry. Those are the ones the ban is targeted at.”

Earlier on 7 June 21, the IGP ordered the suspension of issuance of permits for tinted-glasses and SPY number plates for vehicles.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

