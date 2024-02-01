Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday signed Executive Order 001, which deals with handling and storage of harmful substances.

Mr Makinde said the executive order became imperative in view of the 16 January explosion at Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital, due to storage of explosives.

He said such incident would not reoccur in the state with the executive order in existence, saying that it would take its full course on anyone that violated it.

The executive order, a copy of which was made available to journalists, directs that henceforth, there must be mandatory notification and comprehensive inventory of harmful articles or substances of any kind, that can be detonated by pressure, heat, impact trigger, fuse, proximity, timing-device etc.

Part of the executive order indicates that all individuals resident in, and companies operating within Oyo State in possession of timing-device, remote control or how so ever irrespective of quantity or purpose, or hazard characteristics, are mandated to immediately notify the governor’s Special Adviser on Security, of such possession.

The executive order authorised the Security Special Adviser, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and any other relevant security agencies to ensure compliance with and enforce the provisions of the order.

The Deputy Governor, Olalekan Lawal; Secretary to the State Government, Olanike Adeyemo, and Commissioner for Justice, Abiodun Aikomo, among others, witnessed the signing of the Executive Order.

(NAN)

