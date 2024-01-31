A PREMIUM TIMES journalist and Climate Change reporter, Abdulkareem Mojeed, has been selected for the Diversity Fellowship of the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ).

Mr Mojeed is selected, alongside 31 other media professionals from across the world.

The organisers, SEJ and The Uproot Project, announced this in a post made on its website on Tuesday.

Mr Mojeed is an agriculture and environment reporter on the newspaper’s business desk. He is also a media trainer with a speciality in agriculture and climate change.

#SEJ2024

SEJ partnered with the Uproot Project to offer diversity fellowships to support journalists to attend this year’s annual SEJ Conference tagged #SEJ2024 and to be held in Philadelphia, the United States.

The fellowship, which worth up to $2800 offers a complimentary SEJ one-year membership or renewal ($70 value), conference registration inclusive of ticketed events ($800 value), up to five (5) nights’ lodging at SEJ’s conference hotel ($1000 value), and Travel (up to $1000).

The Uproot Project is a network for journalists of colour who cover environmental issues, as well as students and others aspiring to cover the beat.

SEJ, meanwhile, is a North American membership association of professional journalists dedicated to more and better coverage of environment-related issues.

About Mr Mojeed

Mr Mojeed specialises in development journalism, covering topics such as agriculture, food security, climate change, and the environment.

He has contributed significantly to research on the impact of climate change on women farmers in Ghana and Nigeria. He was in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022 and 2023 where he provided extensive coverage of the United Nations Conference of the Parties COP27 and 28, respectively.

Other participants

Other participants as listed by the organisers are; Daniela Aguilar, La Historia and Connectas.org (Ecuador); Eduardo Andrade, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, OCCRP (Brazil); Erica Ayisi, Independent Journalist (Massachusetts); Timmy Broderick, Independent Journalist (New York); Keith Bryant, Spectrum News (California); Ana Bueno, Univision 45 (Texas); Yvette Cabrera, The Center for Public Integrity (California); Yuen Yung Sherry Chan, The Initium (England);

Others include; Amber Chen, Independent Journalist (California); Katherine Cheng, Global News (Canada); Achref Chibani, Independent Journalist (Tunisia); Tanvi Dutta Gupta, Independent Journalist (Singapore); Najifa Farha, University of Montana; Celeste Gracia, North Carolina Public Radio, WUNC; Lauren Hines-Acosta, Chesapeake Bay Journal (Texas); Terry Jones, Floodlight News (Louisiana); Mia Maldonado, Idaho Capital Sun; Anusha Mathur, Student (California); Marisa Meck, WABE 90.1 (Georgia); Luis Joel Méndez González, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo (Puerto Rico); Eman Mounir, Independent Journalist (Egypt).

Others are; Maria de los Angeles Ramírez Cabello, Independent Journalist (Venezuela); María Ramos Pacheco, The Dallas Morning News (Texas); Breanna Rittman, WMBD/WYZZ (Illinois); Manola Secaira, CapRadio NPR (California); Helina Selemon, New York Amsterdam News; Nimra Shahid, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism; Independent Journalist (England); Aditi Tandon, Mongabay (India); Mary Triny Zea Cornejo, Independent Journalist (Panama); Amanda Zhou, The Seattle Times (Washington); Sushmita, Independent Journalist (India);

