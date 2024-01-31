Representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), on Wednesday, stormed the Federal High Court, Abuja for the trial of Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL).

While Linda Bala led the delegation of the NBA to the proceeding, Amina Agbaje, the Country Vice President of FIDA, led the team of other lawyers to watch briefs for their associations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting Mr Ndifon, a professor, and Sunny Anyanwu on allegations of sexual harassment and obstruction of investigation.

Mr Anyanwu, who is one of the lawyers in the defence, was joined in the amended charge filed on 22 January by the ICPC on allegation that he called one of the prosecution witnesses on her mobile telephone during the pendency of the charge against Mr Ndifon to threaten her.

The trial judge, James Omotosho, had on Thursday ordered the two defendants to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of their bail applications.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Wilberforce Otuagona, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), announced appearance for Messrs Ndifon and Anyanwu, although, Solomon Umoh, also a SAN, who was their counsel at the previous proceeding as also in court.

Mr Otuagona prayed the court to hear the bail application of his clients before trial continued.

But the judge told him that the order was to take the trial before the bail application.

He said this was to ensure protection for the witness, who was alleged to have been called on phone by Mr Anyanwu.

The judge, Mr Omotosho, said he overruled himself in the last adjourned date to take the bail plea first after Mr Umoh, who appeared for the defence, pleaded with the court, despite the earlier court order.

He said he was in practice as a prosecutor for 18 years before joining the bench.

The judge, who said the interest of all parties must be protected, added that justice would be done to the parties.

Mr Otuagona and the ICPC’ lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, agreed with the court that the witness’ testimony be taken first before the hearing of the bail plea.

Mr Omotosho then stepped down the matter until afternoon in order to clear other cases fixed for today.

NAN reports that Mr Ndifon was, on 25 January, re-arraigned alongside Mr Anyanwu on an amended four-count charge of alleged sexual harassment and attempt to perverse the cause of justice.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the University of Calabar suspended Mr Ndifon over allegations of sexual harassment last August.

It followed a peaceful rally held by female students of the law faculty of the institution against Mr Ndifon, a professor, whom they accused of harassing them.

Mr Ndifon denied the allegations. He told PREMIUM TIMES that the protest was sponsored by lecturers in the faculty who did not like his style of leadership.

The university relieved Mr Ndifon of his position as the dean of law faculty and also suspended him from the school via a letter from the university Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, according to a statement from the school’s public relations department.

The statement said the university Vice-Chancellor, Florence Obi, was dissatisfied with Mr Ndifon’s response to a query on the sexual harassment allegations.

The vice-chancellor, Mrs Obi, had vowed that the school would investigate the allegations against the law professor but she said those making the allegations would be expected to bring up evidence.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach the suspended professor for his comment as he did not respond to calls from our reporter.

Mr Ndifon was previously suspended by the school authority in 2015 after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old law student in his office, an allegation the professor challenged in court.

His suspension was lifted about a year later, under unclear circumstances – our reporters could not find evidence that the court exonerated the professor.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

