Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has sworn in Etekamba Umoren, a known member and loyalist of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The commission also deployed him in Delta State where he would serve as REC for the next five years.

INEC disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Sam Olumekun, on Tuesday.

Mr Umoren replaced Monday Udo-Tom whose five-year tenure has expired.

“The Commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Tuesday 30th January 2024. The meeting was preceded by the swearing-in of Mr. Etekamba Udo Umoren as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and deployed to Delta State following the expiration of the tenure of the last holder of the office yesterday, Monday 29th January 2024,” Mr Olumekun said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Umoren is a member of the APC and an ally of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He is one of the 10 RECs appointed by President Bola Tinubu in October last year. While the remaining nine were sworn in in December, the commission said Mr Umoren would be sworn in when the tenure of his predecessor, Mr Udo-Tom, expired this month.

INEC Chairperson, Mahmood Yakubu, urged the new REC to adhere strictly to his oath of office which requires neutrality and impartiality in the discharge of his duties.

“He also enjoined the new REC to abide by the Commission’s Code of Conduct and sustain regular consultations with stakeholders,” he said.

“An indigene of Akwa Ibom State, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geography from the University of Benin.

“Umoren served in various capacities in the Akwa Ibom State civil service, rising to the position of Permanent Secretary.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

