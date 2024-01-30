The Senate has suspended sitting for two days to allow members to partake in the campaign for the 3 February bye-elections in some states.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the suspension of sitting during Tuesday’s plenary.

The Senate Standing Rule (as amended) prescribed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as the official days for holding the plenary sessions.

Members of the upper chamber reconvened today after about 30 days of Christmas.

Upon the commencement of the plenary which started around 11:25 a.m, the senate president welcomed his colleagues and urged them to be committed to delivering good governance.

Mr Akapbio also advised his colleagues to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu in order to achieve good governance.

Today’s plenary was held for about five hours including a two hour closed door session which started at about 12: 20 p.m. and ended at 2:25 p.m.

After the closed door session, the Senate President announced suspension of the plenary until Tuesday, 6, February to enable the senators to take part in the campaign for bye-election in their respective constituents.

“In view of the elections in about 36 constituencies in the country, coming up on Saturday, both the house of Representatives and the distinguished chamber of the Senate , we have agreed that we have less than 48 hours to partake in the campaigns which will close on Thursday by 12 midnight.

“And therefore, this Senate stands adjourned to the 6th day of February 2024 at 11 a.m. prompt.” Mr Akapbio said.

Bye-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier said it would conduct nine bye-elections and 35 re-runs on 3 February.

The bye-elections resulted from the resignations or deaths of elected lawmakers and subsequent vacancies declared by the presiding officers of the National Assembly and the state houses of assembly.

The conduct of re-runs in 35 constituencies is a result of the outcome of various election petition tribunals.

There are two vacancies in the Senate, four in the House of Representatives and several vacancies in state constituencies in nine states, according to INEC.

Vacancies in Senate, House of Reps

Last December, Mr Akpabio declared the seats of Ebonyi South and Yobe East Senatorial Districts vacant following the appointment of David Umahi and Ibrahim Gaidam as Ministers of Works and Police Affairs respectively.

In the House of Representatives, INEC said there are vacancies for Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency in Ondo State; Jalingo/Yorro/ZIng Federal Constituency, Taraba State; Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State; and Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency, Kebbi State.

