The Palestinian government has listed the release of all hostages taken by both Hamas and the Israeli government in the ongoing war in Gaza, as one of the demands requiring urgent attention.

The government also sought the setting up of an independent commission of inquiry by the UN “and with full participation of the African Union and EU.”

These demands were made on behalf of the Palestinian government by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, at a briefing in Lagos at the weekend.

The media interaction, facilitated by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), was attended by the organisation’s Secretary General, Is-haq Oloyede, a professor.

The war in Gaza has recorded the death of almost 20,000 people including journalists and aid workers. The war started on 7 October 2023 after Hamas launched what has been described as the biggest attack against Israel in many years.

“NSCIA’s intervention not based on religion”

Welcoming guests to the forum, Mr Oloyede said NSCIA does not see the ongoing war in Gaza as a religious affair but based on humanity, saying the two countries of Palestine and Israel have both Muslims and non Muslims as victims.

He called on world leaders to rise in the defence of humanity, saying everyone should be concerned about the needless war.

The NSCIA’s scribe also urged the media to be fair and just in their reportage of the crisis, saying reporting based on religious sentiments would amount to being unfair to humanity.

Envoy speaks

Addressing the journalists, the ambassador, Mr Shawesh said the government of Palestine has always preached peace and condemned violent response to the illegal occupation of Gaza by the Israelis.

He denied the endorsement of the action of Hamas on 7 October 2023 against Israel, noting that long before the date, the Palestinians had been under subjugation, oppression, and harassment by the Israelis.

Mr Shawesh said the Israeli government’s vow to wipe out Hamas has rather led to the killings of thousands of innocent persons, saying what is happening in Gaza can only be described as genocide.

He said the relentless attack on Gaza and the continued hostage-taking on both sides is a gross human rights abuse that must be condemned by every right-thinking person.

Release of hostages, inquiry commission

Mr Shawesh said about 105 Israeli hostages and more than 4,000 Palestinian hostages should be released for the sake of humanity, calling on all leaders of the world to pave the way for their release.

He said since the war broke out more than 4,000 Palestinians have been arrested and jailed by the Israeli government, noting that tens of thousands of people have been killed and thousands of homes now levelled in Gaza.

“We are not saying you should support us but we listen to us. The war didn’t just break out on 7 October but long ago. For a long time, Palestinians were being killed and molested even on camera to show the world and the generations to come the mowing down of innocent lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Shawesh urged African and European nations to join Palestine in the demand for an independent commission of inquiry, saying this should be set up by the UN Security Council.

He said: “We need an independent commission of inquiry to conduct investigations into what happened on 7 October, before the date and even after it. This should be established by the UN Security Council with full participation by the AU, EU and others.

“We need investigations into every single hour between 1917 and 2023 so that the world could know the truth and nothing but the truth. We used to be killed for fun in the West Bank. They used to do this in the presence of the camera to be kept for their children.”

Backstory

Since 7 October when Hamas launched the attack on Israel and the accompanying counterattacks that led to the full-blown war, there have been several efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

The United Nations Security Council has continued to sit hoping that member countries will reach a consensus and all vote in favour of a ceasefire sooner than later.

Israel has vowed to exterminate Hamas but carrying out its vow thousands of innocent lives have been claimed and hostages taken from both sides.

Israel also accused some UN agency staff of involvement in the October 2023z attack, and the revelation has led to the suspension of funding of the agency by key nations including England, and the US, among others.

