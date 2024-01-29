A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Olusegun Bamidele has told the Lagos High Court that Adedapo Quadri is a drug baron.

Mr Quadri is the second defendant in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, accused of the murder of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

Ms Ojukwu is standing trial at the Lagos High Court on a nine-count charge bordering on murder, theft and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and Mr Quadri.

Ms Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing. Ms Ojukwu’s sister, Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

During cross examination by the counsel to the second defendant, Babatunde Busari, Mr Bamidele told the court that although the second defendant said he sells clothes for a living, evidence points to the fact that his source of livelihood is from the sale of drugs.

Mr Busari asked the witness to confirm if charges of drug peddling were brought against the second defendant.

“You described the second defendant Adedapo Quadri in your investigation report as a drug baron, in exhibit D3. Am I correct”? Busari asked.

“Yes”, the witness answered.

“How did you come to this conclusion in your report that the second defendant is a drug baron? And did he tell you in his statement what he does for a living”? the counsel asked.

“He told me he sells clothes. As for referring to him as a drug baron, he doesn’t need to have a warehouse. He knows how to get it, it is something he dwells on for his livelihood,” the witness answered.

“Did you at any point in the course of your investigating the issues related to drugs inform or involve the NDLEA“? the lawyer asked.

“No, we did not involve the NDLEA,“ the police officer answered.

“And you are well aware of the charges against the second defendant before this honourable court, am I correct”? the lawyer asked.

“Yes,” the police officer answered.

“Is there any charge of drug peddling against the second defendant before this court”? the lawyer asked.

“No. There are no charges there. When we charge them to magistrate court, we send to the DPP. It is at the wisdom of the DPP to approve the charges that were brought,” the police officer answered.

On the request of the counsel to the second defendant, the witness read the conclusion of his investigation report where he recommended that the suspects, Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri be charged for murder, forgery and stealing.

“Will I be right then to say that nothing in your conclusion was contained as to the charge for drug related offences against the second defendant”? the counsel asked.

“You are correct,” the police officer answered.

“Upon conclusion of your investigation, the case file was forwarded for legal advice, am I correct”? Mr Busari asked.

“Yes”, the witness answered.

“Did you receive or see a copy of this legal advice form the DPP after your investigation was concluded”? Mr Busari asked.

“Yes,” the witness answered.

“If you see a copy of that legal advice, can you recognise it”? Mr Busari asked.

“Yes,” the witness answered.

The counsel to the second defendant, Mr Busari tendered the certified true copy of the DPP’s legal advice as evidence.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya admitted into evidence the certified true copy of the DPP’s legal advice.

Counsel to the third defendant, C.J Akponna also cross-examined the witness.

He asked if the third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu, was not aware that the phone was stolen before it was given to her.

“Yes,” the police officer said.

Justice Adesanya thereafter adjourned the case to 20 February for continuation of trial.

