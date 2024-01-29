The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that a total of 8,285 candidates from across the federation have registered for the inaugural Computer-Based model of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE).

The Head of the National Office of WAEC in Nigeria, Amos Dangut, announced this Monday at a press briefing, noting that the exam will be held from 31 January to 17 February, spanning two weeks and four days.

Mr Dangut said out of the total number of candidates, 3,949 are male, representing 47.66 per cent, while 4,336 are female, representing 52.3 per cent.

He added that candidates would be examined in 19 subjects, made up of 26 papers.

According to Mr Dangut, the council has carefully selected and registered examination officials to serve as proctors during the examination to curb malpractices.

WAEC had in November 2023 announced that it had concluded plans to conduct its WASSCE for private candidates, using the computer-based model.

This was met with criticisms from Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYF), a northern Nigerian pressure group, called for the rejection of the new model.

The group said in a statement by its president, Yerima Shettima, that the new model would result in mass failure for students, especially those in rural areas and who have little or no computer skills.

It suggested that the CBT exams should have been optional, allowing candidates to choose between the pen-and-pencil format and the computer-based model.

However, in reaction to the criticism, WAEC said the agitation for the rejection of the CB-WASSCE was in response to an earlier media report in which the examination body purportedly announced that it had ditched the Paper and Pencil Testing model and had adopted the Computer Based Testing model for the conduct of the School Candidates’ Examination.

The body described the narrative as false and misleading.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

