The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that a total of 8,285 candidates from across the federation have registered for the inaugural Computer-Based model of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE).

The Head of the National Office of WAEC in Nigeria, Amos Dangut, announced this Monday at a press briefing, noting that the exam will be held from 31 January to 17 February, spanning two weeks and four days.

Mr Dangut said out of the total number of candidates, 3,949 are male, representing 47.66 per cent, while 4,336 are female, representing 52.3 per cent.

He added that candidates would be examined in 19 subjects, made up of 26 papers.

According to Mr Dangut, the council has carefully selected and registered examination officials to serve as proctors during the examination to curb malpractices.

Criticisms

WAEC had in November 2023 announced that it had concluded plans to conduct its WASSCE for private candidates, using the computer-based model.

This was met with criticism from Nigerians.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYF), a northern Nigerian pressure group, called for the rejection of the new model.

The group said in a statement by its President, Yerima Shettima, that the new model would result in mass failure for students, especially those in rural areas and who have little or no computer skills.

It suggested that the CBT exams should have been optional, allowing candidates to choose between the pen-and-pencil format and the computer-based model.

However, in reaction to the criticism, WAEC said the agitation for the rejection of the CB-WASSCE was in response to an earlier media report in which the examination body purportedly announced that it had ditched the Paper and Pencil Testing model and had adopted the Computer Based Testing model for the conduct of the School Candidates’ Examination.

The body described the narrative as false and misleading.

Strictly for private candidates

Mr Dangut said the CBT examination is for private candidates who enrolled to sit the examination directly with WAEC and not for school candidates.

However, he said the council can later deploy the computer-based model for school candidates only when the government and school owners “inform us that the facilities and students are ready.”

He noted that the number of registrants for the examinations shows that the private candidates are ready for the 21st-century methods, adding that the results of candidates who sit the examination will be released 45 days after the conduct of the last paper.

While Mr Dangut failed to disclose the number of CBT centres for the examination, he said they were inspected with checklists and equipped with servers for the duration of the conduct of the examination.

“Trial tests were conducted across the federation and a free mock examination was also conducted for registered candidates on the 23 and 24 January 2024,” he noted

“The final international timetable for the conduct of the examination has been made available for proper and necessary guidance to prospective candidates.”

Examination mode

Giving further details, Mr Dangut said the examination will be delivered in hybrid mode.

He noted that the hybrid mode entails that the objective or multiple choice questions will be rendered on-screen and candidates are to respond on the screen, while they give their responses to the essays and practical questions using the answer booklets provided.

“WAEC Nigeria, in keeping with its vision of being a world-class examining body and its core value of innovation, has taken this bold step to offer candidates a viable alternative to the pen and paper model of examinations while giving its stakeholders and public, a view of the great potentials that exist in Computer-based approach to assessments,” he noted.

He added that WAEC, in a bid to further deliver on its mandate and as a way of helping candidates, has made available its e-learning portal on its official website with materials that will demonstrate to candidates, the requirements for the conduct of the CB-WASSCE.

On security, he assured that the council is in partnership with the police and that hands are on deck in ensuring the safety of examination officials and candidates.

