The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has restated the condition that mandates UTME prospective candidates to show on their phones and not written on pieces of paper or elsewhere their codes and or pins vended as proof of registration at CBT centres.

This is contained in the latest edition of the JAMB weekly bulletin issued on Monday 29 January.

JAMB said the directive aims to preclude the issue of identity theft which, it noted, is fast becoming the tool of choice employed by examination cheats worldwide to compromise examinations.

The examination body said: “In addition, the measure would ensure the accuracy and reliability of candidates’ records, thereby saving the huge man hours and resources expended annually by the Board on needless data correction.

“It would be recalled that the Board had, in an advisory made available to prospective candidates prior to the commencement of the 2024 UTME registration, stressed the importance of providing this critical piece of information on their phones at the point of registration, while at the same time, charging CBT centres to ensure full compliance.”

JAMB said candidates should display their profile codes and e-PINs, which they received via the Board’s USSD codes on their mobile phones used to create their profiles.

It said failure to do so would result in denied registration.

JAMB suspends centre

For flouting the directive and allowing candidates to register without showing the proof on their phones, JAMB said it already suspended Total Child Computer and CBT Centre (TCCC) from the ongoing registration.

JAMB said the act of registering candidates who presented their pins on pins against the mandatory display of the profile code and vended e-PINs as received on their phone screens, constitutes a “serious misconduct capable of causing mixups of candidates’ biodata and other sensitive information.”

“This act was viewed given the fact that all centres have been sufficiently briefed on the huge implications of doing otherwise. The Board warned other CBT centres to abide by their rules of engagement or be sanctioned accordingly,” JAMB said.

