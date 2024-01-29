The impeached Speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was on Monday arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.
The former Speaker was docked alongside two other career officers of the state Assembly, Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji before Justice O.O Okeke.
Mr Oluomo and the two others were sued before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged misappropriation of public funds amounting to N2.5 billion.
READ ALSO: Again, EFCC arrests Ogun Assembly Speaker, Clerk, Accountant
Mr Oluomo allegedly committed the fraud while serving as the Speaker of the Assembly in 2022.
Recall that 18 out of 26 lawmakers recently signed his impeachment over allegations bordering on high-handedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of focus and transparency, and pitching members against themselves.
However, after the trio entered the dock, the court discovered that the counsel to the EFCC was absent.
The court, thereafter, adjourned the case to 29 February and 1 March.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999