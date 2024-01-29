The impeached Speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was on Monday arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The former Speaker was docked alongside two other career officers of the state Assembly, Dayo Samuel and Adeyemo Adedeji before Justice O.O Okeke.

Mr Oluomo and the two others were sued before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged misappropriation of public funds amounting to N2.5 billion.

Mr Oluomo allegedly committed the fraud while serving as the Speaker of the Assembly in 2022.

Recall that 18 out of 26 lawmakers recently signed his impeachment over allegations bordering on high-handedness, gross misconduct, arrogance, poor leadership style, lack of focus and transparency, and pitching members against themselves.

However, after the trio entered the dock, the court discovered that the counsel to the EFCC was absent.

The court, thereafter, adjourned the case to 29 February and 1 March.

