The management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has released a new schedule of school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The new fees reflect a reduction in the old fees, which sparked a protest from the students.

The protest, which was staged by the students on 15 January, resulted in the postponement of the school’s resumption indefinitely.

The Student Union Government (SUG) of the institution had accused the management of increasing the fees to over N200,000 for fresh students and 130,000 for returning students who were earlier paying N35,000.

However, the new fees would see new students paying N159,000, while 200-level students will pay N73,000.

Students in 300 level are expected to pay N78,500; those in 400 level will pay N68,000 and those in 500 level will pay N73,000.

The schedule also allows two equal payment instalments for 200 to 500-level students.

Students in 100-level and 200-level Direct Entry (DE) are expected to pay in full at the beginning of the session.

“Students who pay 50 per cent first instalment will only be able to register for the first semester and will have to pay before they will be able to register for the second semester.

“Only students who have paid will have access to apply for accommodation and do course registration,” the released schedule indicated.

It, however, added that accommodation fees will have to be paid in full by interested students.

“When a student pays the first half of the fees, half of each of the various fees will be credited to his/her account and the other half will be outstanding as a debt against him/her.

“No student will be able to proceed to do course registration without payment for the semester,” the institution stated.

Though students were ejected from the school’s campus following the protest, the gates were, on Monday, re-opened amidst heavy presence of security operatives.

No official word has been said about the resumption date. But PREMIUM TIMES gathered that students have been pouring into the school premises, and discussing the new development in groups.

