From the excitement that greeted Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s victory at the Supreme Court to his being stripped of power to appoint local council officials by the Rivers House of Assembly, Nigeria’s South-south region recorded a number of events in the past week – the fourth week of January 2024.

Here are the highlights of major stories that made headlines in the region last week.

Alleged abduction, extortion of $3000 by police operatives

The week began in the region with a shocking event on Monday: Some police operatives, who ought to fight crime, were accused of extorting $3000 from travellers.

The police operatives, who are working in Rivers State, left for Abia State in the South-east where they allegedly “abducted” two travellers, took them to three other South-south states (Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers) before they finally “dumped” them in Port Harcourt after extorting $3000, an equivalent of N4.2 million from them.

The police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringke-Koko, said this after they were paraded after internal investigations.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, identified the officers as – two assistant superintendents of police – Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, and an inspector – Odey Michael.

The operatives are to face an orderly room trial, according to the police spokesperson.

She told reporters that the $3000 had been recovered from the operatives and returned to the victims.

Tinubu’s assurance to South-south traditional rulers

On Tuesday, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, like his predecessors, assured traditional rulers in the South-south of his administration’s commitment to address development concerns and environmental degradation in the region caused by oil exploitation.

The president gave the assurance in State House, Abuja, at a meeting with the South-south Monarchs Forum led by Felix Mujakperuo, a retired major general, who is the chairperson of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and vice-chairperson of the forum.

The president told the royal fathers that he was working both domestically and internationally to strengthen Nigeria’s durability and approach to climate change and environmental restoration while ensuring the security and stability in the region.

Successive Nigerian governments have made similar promises to the royal fathers from the region in the past, but failed to fulfill it.

Fubara’s Supreme Court victory

Jubilations erupted in Rivers State, especially among supporters of Mr Fubara, on Thursday when the Supreme Court affirmed the election of the governor.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress at the 18 March 2023 election, challenging Mr Fubara’s victory.

The five-member panel in a unanimous judgment held that the appeal lacked merit.

Pro-Wike Rivers Assembly bars Fubara from appointing chairpersons for local council areas

The Rivers House of Assembly, on Friday, stripped the governor of power to appoint a caretaker committee to run the affairs of local government areas in the state.

The excitement that greeted the governor’s victory at the Supreme Court appeared to have fizzled out as a result of the development.

The lawmakers, who are loyal to Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state who is now the FCT minister, overwhelmingly voted against Mr Fubara’s veto, before passing the bill into law, barring the governor from exercising the power enjoyed by his predecessor, Mr Wike.

With the bill now becoming law, it means Governor Fubara must conduct election as the three-year tenure of the current serving council officials expires within the first quarter of 2024.

Messrs Fubara and Wike have been engaged in political struggles over the control of governance and power in the oil-rich Rivers State.

Rivers council chairperson apologises for calling Fubara ‘foolish, naïve’

This may be regarded as cheering news or an unpleasant one, depending on the reader’s perspective.

On Saturday, a vocal critic of Governor Fubara tendered an apology for hurling insults at the governor.

Samuel Nwanosike, the chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, was seen in a video, which he personally uploaded via his X handle, describing Governor Fubara as “foolish” and “naïve”.

Mr Nwanosike, however, made a U-turn in a new video where he offered an apology, claiming his “leader” – Mr Wike – called him to order after his outburst.

He uploaded the video on the microblogging platform, where he is seen offering an apology to the “people of Nigeria”, instead of the governor.

A lecturer’s quest for justice

Here is a heartrending story of an ailing lecturer, Inih Ebong, who for over two decades has been battling the University of Uyo over unlawful termination of his appointment.

About two weeks ago, PREMIUM TIMES ran a story on how the 73-year-old associate professor of theatre arts won a major victory at the Court of Appeal against the University of Uyo.

In the week under review, we ran a story on how Mr Ebong had, in a letter, appealed to the university authorities to obey the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ordered his reinstatement and compensation.

“Today, I am virtually bedridden at home waiting for the inevitable to happen! May it not be said that the University was awaiting to resolve this matter posthumously.

“I am, therefore, appealing to you to bring my uncertainty and misery to an end by complying with the judgment and order of the National Industrial Court,” Mr Ebong said in a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Nyaudoh Ndaeyo.

Mr Ebong had been diagnosed with cardiac failure in October 2020 and was dying before a Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, stepped in to take care of his medical treatment, following a PREMIUM TIMES report.

