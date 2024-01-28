As part of efforts to transform Nigeria’s health sector, the Minister of Health, Muhammad Pate, is building international support and collaborations.

The minister said the efforts are geared towards achieving the campaign promises under the renewed hope initiative of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Pate recently led a delegation to Brussels to explore mutually beneficial collaboration opportunities between the key European public and private sector entities.

The minister who revealed this in a long post on X on Sunday noted that the dialogue was also aimed at advancing Nigeria or Africa’s aspiration to optimise the healthcare value chain and improve health security.

He noted that partners like the European Commission, European Investment Bank, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation European Office, and several global and regional private sector investors and industry leaders, are key to driving the transformation alongside Nigerian and African startups, businesses, and leaders.

Healthcare value chain initiative

According to Mr Pate, as part of the C , Nigeria will soon announce key steps towards a major venture and equity fund.

“This will come as a strategic structural intervention to shape the biomedical entrepreneurship space in Nigeria looking towards the promising pan-African landscape,” he noted

“And this will be something the European, and indeed other investors, will find very exciting. To quote our President, “ ” and the health sector has an important part to play.”

He added that the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, committed to supporting the initiative via enabling policies.

“This will enable Nigerian manufacturers to thrive and, importantly, spur the flow of foreign direct investments in health,” he noted.

Mr Pate also admitted that the delegation learnt from key private sector actors and university players on the evolution of the Belgian biotechnology ecosystem.

Opportunities

He further highlighted the opportunities and plans for the health sector.

The minister said: “As we leave Brussels, Belgium, “capital” of the European Union, to head home to Abuja, we have a strong sense of fulfilment and appreciation for the great support and encouragement we received all around.

“Impressive initial pipeline of potential invisible opportunities, ranging from diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, creation of an Abuja biomedical campus and ecosystem, and network of private sector managed world-class CEOs.

“Also, we’re targeting the training of health talent and EU-Africa explore managed migration in the health sector. There’s a strong potential to advance medical textiles manufacturing, malaria, #RMNCH, and a closed franchise on cardiovascular and breast cancer diagnostics.”

Mr Pate noted that apart from his industry, trade and investment ministry counterpart, the delegation also comprised the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Bunkure; the National Coordinator of the Health Care Value Chain Initiative, ; DG, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Obi Adigwe, and FCT Mandate Secretary for Health, Dolapo Fasawe.

Priority areas

The Minister of Health had in 2022 noted that building a resilient, equitable, affordable, and quality health system is one of his major priorities for the country’s health sector.

Mr Pate listed his priority areas in a series of messages posted on the X platform.

ALSO READ: The potential of collaborative leadership to transform healthcare

He said one of his major priorities for the sector is to strengthen governance and institutions under the sector.

He noted under his leadership, there will be smart and effective regulations and digitalisation of the health system.

Mr Pate said his focus will include “strengthening health sector governance and institutions, smart and effective regulations, digitisation, enhancing citizen voices and our responsiveness, and making sure no one is left behind.”

He said his leadership would ensure an affordable and quality health system to improve health outcomes by delivering preventive, promotive, and curative services, at primary healthcare and hospitals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

