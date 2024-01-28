The police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2 January kidnappings in Abuja that involved the murder of some of the victims by the kidnappers over delay in payment of ransom.

The arrest was disclosed on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyuwa Adejobi, through a statement in Abuja.

According to Mr Adejobi, a police raid last Sunday on a hotel in Kaduna resulted in the capture of the 28-year-old suspect, Bello Mohammed.

He said Mr Mohammed has admitted to being a member of the group that carried out the abductions, during which a police officer was killed on 2 January.

A cash of N2.25 million was found in the possession of the suspect, the statement said.

“The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, on 20th January 2024, have arrested one Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara state, in Kaduna.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Tafa Division, acting on intelligence, raided one hotel in Tafa Area, Kaduna, where he arrested Bello, with the sum of #2.25m (Two Million, two hundred and fifty million naira) only, suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims within the area,” Mr Adejobi said.

He said the suspect confessed that on 13 January, the gang murdered some of its abducted captives, including Nabeeha, at its camp in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the family members of one Barrister Ariyo in Bwari, FCT, on 2nd January 2024, and killed some kidnapped victims, including Nabeeha, f, daughter of the legal practitioner, on 13th January 2024, in a kidnappers camp, in Kaduna State.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered #1,000,000 (one million naira only) to induce the DPO, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently.”

Mr Mohammed further admitted to being involved with five bandits that Kaduna police had already neutralised. And their lethal camp was eliminated.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has ordered that the suspect, who also confessed to the involvement of the already five (5) neutralised bandits in Kaduna by the IRT, headed by one Mai Gemu (aka Godara), whose deadly camp has also been destroyed, be handed over to the DFI-IRT in Abuja for discreet investigations into the matter and arrest of all other culprits responsible for the dastardly act. The suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations,” the statement noted.

Abuja under siege

PREMIUM TIMES reported how armed men in military uniform invaded Sagwari Layout Estate in Dutse, also in Bwari Area Council, at about 7.30 p.m. on 7 January and abducted nine persons, including a mother and her four children.

The kidnappers thereafter proceeded to a nearby hotel and kidnapped a receptionist and a barman.

They later killed one Folorunsho Ariyo and Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah and dumped their bodies and two others near a former military roadblock behind Idah Junction on the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kagarko Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

At least 85 people have been reported kidnapped over three days in Abuja, between 4 and 7 January.

In Kawu, a village in the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, 22 persons were reportedly abducted on a single day.

Last week, gunmen shot a man in his house at the Nigerian Army Post Retirement Estate in Kurudu, Abuja, and kidnapped his wife and their housekeeper.

The political and security authorities have been under pressure to curb the kidnappings, which have been rife especially in the North-west and North-central regions of the country for a few years now.

