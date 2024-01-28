Nigeria’s federal tax agency, FIRS, continued with the reforms under its new chairman, Zacch Adedeji. The agency also announced its revenue target for 2024.

The FIRS was one of the entities that announced its activities on PREMIUM TIMES last week. Others include phone maker Xiaomi and the Kaduna and Zamfara state governments.

See the announcements below.

TAXATION

Finance Minister Wale Edun inaugurated a two-day strategic management retreat for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, focusing on “Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth.” Under FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, the agency underwent a significant transformation to enhance taxpayer-centric services and revenue collection. The retreat aims to align directors with the FIRS’s strategic direction and engage key stakeholders in the renewed strategy for modernized, equitable, and growth-oriented tax administration.

The FIRS achieved a record tax collection of N12.374 trillion in 2023, surpassing the target of N10.7 trillion. The Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, announced a 2024 target of N19.4 trillion. The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, commended the surpassing of the 2023 target and emphasised the need for higher tax revenue. Mr Adedeji outlined a customer-centric organisational structure to enhance efficiency in tax operations and called for a modernized and digitised tax administration landscape in Nigeria during a strategic management retreat.

MOBILE TELEPHONY

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 Series in Nigeria, featuring three models: Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13. The series offers upgraded cameras, AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and advanced processors for enhanced performance. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G stands out with a 200MP camera, 1.5K AMOLED display, and 120W HyperCharge. Additionally, Xiaomi introduces new wearables: Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5 Pro, and Redmi Buds 5.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 series launch event impressed influencers and tech enthusiasts worldwide, unveiling three models – Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Highlight features include 108MP/200MP cameras, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and innovative charging technologies. Xiaomi’s dominance in the smartphone market was underscored, generating significant social media buzz and anticipation for the series’ impact on the industry.

OTHERS

Ronchess Global Resources PLC, under the leadership of Board Chair Adeolu Adeboye, has made key leadership changes. The Board re-appointed Temitope Adebosin as Executive Director and appointed two independent non-executive directors – Yusuf Tafida and Habibah Waziri – bringing extensive industry experience. The construction company, led by CEO Jackson Ukuevo, aims to excel in African infrastructure management, focusing on road, rail, airport, and waste management services. The appointments signify a commitment to growth, innovation, and diversity in achieving Ronchess’s goals.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State emphasised the importance of education during Ahmadu Bello University Zaria’s 43rd Convocation. An alumnus of the university, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his commitment to education by contributing to various learning institutions and making philanthropic contributions. He has previously declared a state of emergency on education in Zamfara, initiating projects such as school construction, renovations, and provision of desks and furniture.

Governor Lawal also called for a multi-dimensional regional approach and synergy among Northern Nigeria governors to address insecurity. He reiterated the importance of community engagement in combating banditry and related crimes during a two-day roundtable discussion organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups in Abuja. The event aimed to develop a comprehensive framework for tackling insecurity, focusing on both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. Governor Lawal highlighted the need for joint operations, intelligence sharing, and a regional approach to enhance synergy among affected states.

Dettol, a leading hygiene brand in Nigeria, has appointed actress Ini Dima-Okojie as the brand ambassador for its newly relaunched Dettol Skincare soap. The soap features a unique formulation with 2X glycerin dosage and argan oil, providing moisturisation and protecting against 99.9 per cent germs. Ini Dima-Okojie expressed excitement about the soap’s gentleness and effectiveness, while Dettol aims to raise awareness about hygiene and skincare practices through this partnership.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani received a warm welcome from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, students during the 43rd convocation ceremony. The students expressed gratitude for the governor’s decision to reduce fees, making education more accessible. They applauded his efforts in prioritising education and urged him to continue enhancing the education sector, demonstrating solidarity and support.

