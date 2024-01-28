The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the handover of a suspect arrested in Kaduna State for kidnapping victims in the Bwari area of Abuja, to the Department of Force Intelligence (DFI) Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said the order was to ensure a discreet investigation into the case and arrest of other culprits involved in the kidnap.

He said the suspect had confessed to being a member of a bandit gang in Kaduna State where five of its members had been neutralised and their camp destroyed by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Mr Adejobi said the suspect is currently helping the police in their investigations and was arrested on 20 January by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Kaduna State.

He said the arrest followed intelligence and a raid of a hotel in the Tafa area of Kaduna by operatives of Tafa Divisional Police Headquarters.

The police spokesman said the suspect was arrested with the sum of N2.25 million suspected to be proceeds of ransoms collected from kidnapped victims.

According to him, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped members of a family in the Bwari area of Abuja.

“The suspect, in a dramatic situation, offered N1 million to induce the Tafa Divisional Police Officer (DPO) SP Idris Ibrahim, who rejected the offer and carried out his duty diligently,” he said.

Mr Adejobi said the I-G had commended the DPO for commitment and professionalism.

He said the Nigerian police would leave no stone unturned in decimating criminally minded individuals and bequeathing Nigerians a more secure society.

(NAN)

