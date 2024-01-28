From the arraignment of former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to the kidnap of a deputy vice-chancellor of the Abia State University, the past week – the fourth week of January 2024 – was full of events in Nigeria’s southeast.

Here are the highlights of the top stories that made headlines in the region in the week under review:

Demolition in Enugu’s estate

The week began with a controversy in Enugu State over the reported demolition of some properties by the state government in Centenary Estate in the state.

A popular Nigerian skit maker, Chibuike Ugwu, otherwise known as Untouchable, had, on 19 January in a video clip, raised an alarm that his mansion was on the verge of being demolished by the state’s urban development agency, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority

Mr Ugwu appealed to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to intervene.

The clip showing the skit maker raising the alarm elicited reactions from several persons within and outside the state.

However, the state government would later deny carrying out demolitions of unapproved structures at the estate. They explained that the affected buildings were demolished because they served as kidnappers’ hideout, stressing that it was yet to demolish any of the unapproved structures in the area.

However, in another video clip on Sunday apparently shot at the estate, Mr Ugwu said, unlike when he made the first video clip, he had now gotten the full details of what was happening at the estate.

The skit maker said, that in order not to provoke the governor, he has decided to apologise to him for making the first video, although he did not deny saying there were demolitions at the estate.

Nnamdi Kanu’s request to UK government

Nnamdi Kanu, Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), continued his search for help by asking the UK authorities to intervene in his trial and continued detention at the facility of Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS).

Since his re-arrest in July 2021, Mr Kanu, a British-Nigerian citizen, has been detained at the SSS facility. He is facing trial on terrorism charges at a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Apparently feeling helpless in his predicament in Nigeria, the IPOB leader, in a letter addressed to the House of Commons, the lower chamber of the UK parliament, appealed to the lawmakers to prevail on the UK Government to intervene in his matter.

Aloy Ejimakor, Mr Kanu’s special counsel, who signed the letter, said he had the instruction of the IPOB leader to do so.

The IPOB leader requested the UK authorities, among other things, to secure his unconditional release from SSS detention and repatriation to the UK.

He further requested that in the alternative the UK authorities should make a binding proposal to the Nigerian government to agree to conduct his trial in the UK or “in a mutually agreed neutral third country, other than Nigeria and the UK.”

Mr Kanu’s request highlights his increasing frustration with his continued detention and trial in Nigeria as well as the UK government’s alleged silence in the matter.

Widow’s victory against witchcraft allegation

It was a historic day in Umunankwo Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State when a widow, who was banished for allegedly being a witch, was reunited with her community.

The widow, Nneka Uzor, a 54-year-old mother of two, was banished by her three brothers from the community on 30 April 2023.

The three brothers – Lazarus Uzor, Anozie Uzor and Valentine Okwuosa – were later arrested and arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court in Awka.

The arrest and arraignment of the suspects were facilitated by the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, who promised to ensure that the woman was reunited with the community

Mrs Obinabo’s media aide announced in a statement on Monday that the commissioner had finally facilitated the return of the widow to the community and her reconciliation with the community members.

The statement indicated that the reconciliation took place at the palace of the traditional ruler of Umunankwo, Fidelis Nsofor, and that following the traditional ruler’s directive, the community members gathered at a junction, where they had earlier banished the widow, to bring her back.

The statement added that when the widow was brought back, traditional rites were performed to purify her and make her fit to participate in the community’s activities.

The monarch later declared as illegal the banishment of anyone in the community.

Soludo still in the news for controversies

The incident at Umunankwo Community was not Mrs Obinabo’s first time in such work. The commissioner has intervened in several similar cases in the state such as child abuse, child theft and trafficking, rape, and gender-based violence.

Unlike the commissioner who has continued to be in the news for some good reasons, Governor Charles Soludo has been involved in many controversies since he assumed office on 17 March 2022.

From the imposition of taxes on entrepreneurs, and even barrow pushers, to his handling of touts, and recently, the suspension of a traditional ruler, the list appears endless.

Apparently due to criticisms, Mr Soludo made a U-turn, on Tuesday, by reinstating a traditional ruler who was suspended in the state for conferring a chieftaincy title on a Nigerian senator.

Damian Ezeani, the traditional ruler of the Neni Community had, during the Yuletide, conferred the chieftaincy title of Odenjiji of Neni on Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South District at the Senate.

Governor Soludo’s administration, which suspended the traditional ruler, accused him of conferring the chieftaincy title on the senator without authorisation from the state government and the traditional ruler of the senator’s community, as required by law.

While Mr Ezeani apologised for his action, the senator slammed the governor for the suspension.

There were speculations that Mr Soludo’s discomfort with the chieftaincy title on Mr Ubah was due to the senator’s reported interest in contesting in the next governorship election in the state under the platform of the APC.

Governor Soludo, within the week under review, courted yet another controversy when he announced the dissolution of the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council.

The governor claimed that the composition of the council violated the law establishing it, citing the terms of office of the council’s leaders and number of members.

The development came days after the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, attacked Governor Soludo for suspending Mr Ezeani, the traditional ruler of Neni Community.

Man allegedly rapes, impregnates 14-year-old niece

Here is a heartbreaking story of a 14-year-old girl in Anambra State, who was allegedly raped and impregnated by her uncle in the state.

The survivor is said to be a junior secondary school student in the state while the man who allegedly raped her has been identified simply as Simon.

A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday said the girl began staying with the suspect after she lost her father.

Mr Gwamnishu said the situation got worse when her mother suffered mental illness and was unable to care for her.

The rights activist said the frustrated girl began to stay with the suspect after relatives asked her to do so, but the uncle later “took advantage of her and on several occasions raped and threatened her never to disclose her predicament to anyone.”

He said the girl was now eight months pregnant, for the uncle.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the agency had taken over the case, following the activist alarm on X.

They were, however, unable to confirm to this newspaper if the man who raped the girl had been arrested.

The incident highlights the growing incidence of rape in Nigeria even at the family level despite laws against it.

Gunmen kill couple, dump bodies in car boot

It was a horrible week in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State where gunmen, last Tuesday, killed a yet-to-be-identified couple and dumped their bodies in a car boot.

Residents of the area only woke up on Wednesday and saw the couple’s bodies dumped in the boot of a Toyota Corolla car.

The vehicle was parked at a lonely place along a junction near Umunya Axis of Enugu-Onitsha Express Road in the state.

The police in the state would later confirm that the couple was “murdered and abandoned” in the vehicle by the hoodlums.

The attack is another painful reminder of the insecurity in Nigeria’s South-east.

Willie Obiano’s arraignment over alleged N4 Billon fraud

On Wednesday, a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The EFCC is prosecuting Mr Obiano for allegedly laundering over N4 billion from the state’s security vote account.

He faces nine counts of money laundering, and bypassing financial institutions in several unlawful cash transactions involving money allegedly stolen from the state’s account.

The EFCC said the amount of cash involved in the transactions was beyond legally permitted cash limits. The charges also include spending funds allegedly stolen from the state’s security vote account for other purposes.

The trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, during the arraignment, granted the former governor bail but ordered him not to leave the country unless with the express permission of the court throughout his trial.

The judge fixed 4 March for the commencement of trial.

Governor Soludo visited Mr Obiano a day later and expressed hope that the former governor’s predicament would pass away.

Gunmen abduct deputy vice-chancellor of Nigerian university

It was another painful week in Abia State where gunmen abducted the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, Godwin Emezue.

Mr Emezue, a professor, was abducted from a petrol station at Umuekwule, Amachara, a community in Umuahia South Local Government Area of the south-eastern state.

The deputy vice-chancellor was said to have driven into the station alongside his wife to buy fuel for their vehicle on Friday night when the gunmen attacked them.

Burnt corpses of police operatives discovered in IPOB camp

The Nigerian Army made a shocking and worrisome revelation when it said its troops from the 82 Division discovered burnt corpses of police operatives in a camp belonging to suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Jonah Unuakhalu, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the army, in a statement on Thursday, said the troops made the discovery when they raided the camp and other nearby IPOB/ESN camps.

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said the camps are located along Umulolo-Umukele-Amousu and Agbobu in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

