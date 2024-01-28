The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a former Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, for contempt.

In its judgement on Friday, the Supreme Court affirmed Mr Okoh’s one-month imprisonment for contempt of court.

A five-member panel of the court said there was incontrovertible evidence that the BPE and Mr Okoh disobeyed an earlier order of the Supreme Court stopping the agency from selling the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) Ltd to any other person or group except the BFI Group Corporation that won the first bid advertised in 2004.

Tijjani Abubakar, in the lead verdict, criticised the conduct of the BPE and its CEO for treating the court’s order with disdain.

Reviewing arguments in the appeal, the judge rejected BPE’s contention that Mr Okoh was not personally served court papers (Forms 48 and 49) in relation to the contempt proceedings.

Forms 48 and 49 lay the foundation for contempt proceedings.

Mr Abubakar noted that the service of the documents on the Secretary of the BPE was sufficient service on Mr Okoh.

He said BPE’s decision to further re-offer ALSCON for sale after the Supreme Court judgment was a flagrant disregard for the court, a contemptuous act.

According to Mr Abubakar, BPE’s invitation for fresh bids after the court’s order “leaves no one in doubt that the appellants indeed flouted the order of the court as handed down in SC/12/2008, particularly the third leg of the order, which perpetually restrained the first appellant (BPE), servants, agents, privies, management or howsoever called from negotiating the sale, selling, transferring or otherwise handing over ALSCON to any other person or persons, in violation of the contract between the BPE and the BFI Group.”

BPE’s contention

The appellant’s lawyer, Chris Uche, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had argued that his client did not flout the court order.

But, Mr Abubakar rejected Mr Uche’s contention, insisting that court orders are meant to be complied with.

“It does not lie in the mouth of the appellant to assert that they have complied with the order of this court when it is evident from the record (of the court) that they acted in utter disregard of the order.

“They treated the order of this court with utter disdain and flagrant disrespect. The conduct of the appellants constitutes blatant disrespect and it is therefore scandalous and shameful.

“It is disgraceful that an agency of government decided to hold the economy of the country hostage. Agencies of government must respect the rules. Nobody in this country is above the law.

“Both the government and the governed are subject to the rule of law.

“The appellants are not at liberty to choose which of the orders of this court to obey and which one to ignore.

“I must say the conduct of the appellants in this case offends the majesty of the law and undermines the dignity of the court.

“By acting in defiance of the order of perpetual injunction handed down by this court, the stage was obviously set for the second appellant’s (Okoh’s) committal to prison,” the judge said.

He said the appeal was unmeritorious before dismissing it.

Subsequently, Mr Abubakar upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in January 2022 affirming Mr Okoh’s conviction for contempt.

Also, the court upheld the award of a N10 million cost against the appellants in favour of the respondent (BFI Group).

He ordered that the N10 million cost should be paid personally by Mr Okoh, “in addition to going to prison for contempt.”

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in 2004, the BPE advertised for expression of interest for the privatisation of ALSCON.

At the end of bidding the exercise, BFI Group Corporation emerged the preferred bidder, which the BPE communicated to it via a letter dated 17 June, 2006, with a demand that it must pay 10 per cent of the bid price within 15 days of the receipt of the letter.

But the BFI Group faulted the 15-day deadline for payment of the bid price.

In its argument, the BFI Group insisted that the terms of the memorandum of understanding in May 2004 which was executed by parties, said the only condition was for the preferred bidder to pay 10 per cent of the accepted bid price within 15 days from the date of the execution of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).

Owing to BFI Group failure to pay the 10 per cent of the accepted bid price within 15 days, the BPE terminated the contract, and re-offered ALSCON for sale.

Determined to reverse BPE’s termination of the contract, the BFI Group lodged the suit.

In resolving the dispute, the Supreme Court, in a judgment in 2012, held in favour of BFI Group that a valid contract of sale, in respect of ALSCON exists between the BPE and BFI Group.

The Supreme Court, among others, restrained BPE and its agents from further offering ALSCON for sale to any other person, person’s or entity outside BFI Group.

Bid to enforce the judgement

In its determination to execute the Supreme Court judgment, the BFI Group filed a judgment enforcement suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a decision on 30 September, 2014, the Federal High Court in Abuja handed down an enforcement order, which BPE objected to and appealed.

On its part, the appellate court, varied the enforcement order issued by the Federal High Court, but insisted that the judgment of the Supreme Court must be enforced.

It ordered the BPE to provide the mutually agreed Share Purchase Agreement for execution.

But, the BPE and the BFI Group could not find a middle ground on how to execute the SPA, with the BPE objecting to some documents annexed to the SPA.

The BFI Group subsequently initiated contempt proceedings against the BPE and Mr Okoh at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In December 2019, the Federal High Court found the BPE and Mr Okoh guilty of contempt of court, and sentenced Mr Okoh to imprisonment for one month until he purged himself of the act of contempt.

The convict and the BPE challenged the decision at the Supreme Court, which led to Friday’s verdict affirming the conviction and sentence.

