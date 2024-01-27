Two goals from Ademola Lookman, one in each half, helped the Super Eagles soar 2-0 over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in Saturday’s round of 16 clash.

Coach Jose Peseiro reinstated Alex Iwobi, Zaidu Sanusi, and Lookman as he continued to deploy the 3-4-3 formation. The Eagles were the better from the start and laid siege to the Cameroon defence and effectively kept the Lions at arms.

In the ninth minute, Semi Ajayi’s goal was disallowed due to a marginal offside, but the Eagles dominated the pace, ensuring goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali had no saves to make.

Victor Osimhen’s dynamic performance paid off as he pressured Oumar Gonzalez in the 36th minute, leading to a pass to Ademola Lookman for Nigeria’s first goal.

Fabrice Ondoa tried his best to keep out Lookman’s effort but it squirmed under Andre Onana’s replacement. The second half followed the same script with Nwabali on holiday despite Cameroon having more ball possession. The Chippa United goalkeeper was injured in the 80th minute and was replaced by Francis Uzoho. Coach Rigobert Song sent on Vincent Aboubakar but he came on too late to make any difference.

Lookman confirmed Nigeria’s passage in the 90th minute after a good combination play with Calvin Bassey down the left flank. The Lions had 57 per cent ball possession, but they failed to register any shots on target.

Nigeria face off against Angola on Friday, 2 February, at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in the first quarter-final of AFCON 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

