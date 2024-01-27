The rivalry between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions dates back to 1960. In their 25 encounters, spanning friendly and competitive matches, the Nigerians have secured 12 victories, suffered five losses, and settled for one draw.

In their head-to-head clashes at the Nations Cup tournament, they have faced each other seven times, with both the Indomitable Lions and Super Eagles claiming three wins each and registering one draw.

An interesting observation regarding their AFCON meetings is that the Lions have never defeated the Eagles, except in final matches of the competition.

Three Cameroon wins

18 Mar 1984 Cameroon v Nigeria 3-1 [Final]

27 Mar 1988 Cameroon v Nigeria 1-0 [Final]

13 Feb 2000 Nigeria v Cameroon 2-2 [4-3 pens][Final]

Can we then surmise that the Eagles have a better chance of flying over the Lions when they meet in a round of 16 clash on Saturday in Abidjan?

Former Super Eagles captain Segun Odegbami has said he believes the Eagles will defeat the Lions. Could his optimism come from the fact that Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions have never beaten Nigeria, apart from in final matches?

“I can tell you without blinking that this game against Cameroon will be our easiest game,” Odegbami told the Vanguard.

“It’s going to be a free-flowing game on a typically good pitch. And that’s where our boys will catch them.”

While Odegbami was emphatic that the Eagles would win, Cameroon legend Roger Milla would not be drawn to say his country was the favourites.

Milla, who was in the Lions team that beat Nigeria in 1984, said, “It’s going to be an intense match. It’s a game between two brothers who know each other very well.”

In the interview on RTI, he added that “It is difficult to predict who will win the match at the moment.”

Other AFCON encounters

17 Mar 1988 Nigeria v Cameroon 1-1 [Group Phase]

25 Jan 1992 Nigeria v Cameroon 2-1 [Third place]

08 Feb 2004 Nigeria v Cameroon 1-2 [Quarter Finals]

06 Jul 2019 Nigeria v Cameroon 3-2 [Round of 16]

Today, will history repeat itself at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, or will it be rewritten?

