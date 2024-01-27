The failure of Governor Agbu Kefas to return to Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, since the Supreme Court affirmed his victory in the 2023 election last Thursday has dampened celebrations by his supporters across the state.

The apex court on 18 January affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal dismissing the petition of Sani Yahaya, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), challenging the return of Mr Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 18 March poll.

The judgement was greeted with jubilation by PDP supporters across the state, especially in Jalingo.

At the state secretariat, workers sang songs of victory, while supporters displayed placards with inscriptions such as ‘Governor Agbu Kefas is God’s project’, ‘Mr. Infrastructure carry go’, ‘Moving Forward 2023-2027′.

In the Ibi Local Government Area, motorcyclists and boat riders put up displays to express their joy over the verdict of the court.

A few hours after the judgement was delivered, a large crowd gathered at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo to await the arrival of the governor for a celebration.

Unfortunately, journalists, government officials and supporters who had trooped to the Danbaba Suntai airport and the stadium left disappointed after waiting till 5 p.m. in vain.

Later, an airport source who spoke under anonymity said the governor could not make the trip due to bad weather. “No flight is expected for the day because of bad weather.”

READ ALSO:

The expectation of the supporters was also dashed the following day as the governor again failed to show up.

Hundreds of supporters and journalists gathered at the airport in the early hours of Friday were disappointed when an Overland Airline aircraft landed without the governor on board.

“We were in the airport from 10 a.m., we waited for hours with the expectation that the governor would come. When the Overland aircraft arrived there was a celebration, but we were disappointed as the governor was not on board, only some of the supporters and loyalists that accompanied him to Abuja arrived,” Kenneth Augustine, a supporter, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Civil servants are disappointed too

A civil servant, Emmanuel Moses, said “We were expecting the governor to come back and order the immediate release of our January salary so that we can celebrate his victory.”

Mr Moses said Mr Kefas’s victory was worth celebrating “considering the wonderful things Kefas is doing in the state. But unfortunately, there is no money to make the celebration lively.”

Also speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Hassan Kona, a PDP loyalist and former aspirant for the Jalingo local government chairmanship seat, said the Supreme Court ruling brought the state joy.

He said Mr Kefas “has begun good work in the state and he will do more for the people who massively voted for him.

“We are happy with the judgement of the Supreme Court. We are out here to rejoice and express our joy over the outcome. Kefas has a lot to offer the people of the state. He should continue the good work. We are solidly behind him. As you can see, everyone is celebrating and happy,” he said.

When asked the reason why the governor was not yet back in the state, his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication, Emmanuel Bello, confirmed that Mr Kefas did not return to the state immediately after the judgement last Friday as earlier scheduled, because of weather conditions.

But Mr Bello too did not know when the governor would return to his desk in Jalingo. “I will check and get back to you,” he said when prodded by our reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

