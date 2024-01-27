Aisha Achimugu, an Abuja-based businesswoman who shut down Grenada with her talk-of-the-town 50th birthday party, has spoken about the controversies surrounding the event.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigerian personalities and public office holders, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, graced the celebration held in the Caribbean Island of Grenada.

On 22 January, Mrs Achimugu turned 50. In celebrating her golden jubilee birthday, she spared no expense for a seven-day extravaganza, filled with numerous festivities that took place between Calivigny Island and Silversand, an intimate luxury resort nestled on the sands of Grand Anse Beach in Grenada.

A website created to commemorate the occasion highlighted details and an itinerary for the birthday.

A dedicated website for the seven-day birthday party included information regarding visa arrangements, available chauffeurs, travel schedules, and the nearest airport to the event venue, among other details for the guests.

The festivities commenced on 16 January with the arrival of guests. The following day, the event started with a welcome breakfast, exploring the resort and mingling. Day three featured activities such as kayaking, swimming, and treasure hunting.

On day four, attendees wore vibrant African attire for special performances, including drum dances. A bonfire provided a cosy backdrop as guests gathered for an evening of warmth and music.

Day five showcased performances by a local band, various cocktails, and a retro disco party. On the sixth day, guests embarked on an island excursion.

On 23 January, the seventh and final day began with an all-white breakfast culminating in a luxurious dinner-themed ‘glitz and glam’ before guests bid farewell to Grenada.

Grenada party

This newspaper reported that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flew in a private aircraft to attend the party, leaving his constitutional duties unattended to.

While Mr Sanwo-Olu was away partying at Calivigny Island, an 80-acre private and exquisite location that costs about $132,000 per night, a Mandilas building in the state burned down on 21 January.

The whereabouts of Mr Sanwo-Olu during his time on the Caribbean Island of Grenada were unknown to many officials of his government.

Some officials claimed he attended an official engagement in London, while others stated he was travelling abroad.

Those familiar with the governor’s itinerary stated that he left Nigeria on 17 January to attend Mrs Achimugu’s birthday carnival but joined the party on 18 January, the third day of the festivity.

He remained there until January 23rd, leaving his state without leadership for several days.

But the governor, in his reaction to this newspaper’s report on his official X account @jidesanwoolu, said he travelled on purpose to Grenada to advance his state’s economic interests.

His tweet read: “Last weekend in St. George’s, Grenada, I presented Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell with a miniature of the Blue Line Rail, and we engaged in extensive discussions on various aspects of our bilateral relations, focusing mainly on tourism, agriculture, and other economic interests that could benefit both our regions.

“Prime Minister Mitchell also shared exciting plans for Grenada’s upcoming 50th-anniversary celebrations in February. It was a productive and enriching exchange, setting the stage for deeper collaboration between our regions.

“Additionally, I had the opportunity to attend some social events, further strengthening the ties between our two nations.”

This newspaper discovered that the governor’s tweet was edited multiple times to mislead the public.

Aisha Achimugu’s statement

“Good evening, everyone, lovers of mine. This is not an official thank you for being there for me and coming to Grenada. It is a very tough time. It was a moment for me to thank everyone whom I should be concerned over the pleasant media help about this famous Aisha.

“And I want to congratulate myself for being the most popular person in the entire world, apart from the Gaza and Israeli fight, I guess something that’s most popular on the news globally. I give God the glory, and I thank God for my life. And for those who have genuinely shown concern over the media, I want to assure you that I’m well, I’m in a high spirit,

I really don’t give a hoot. I’m doing me; I’ve always done me, a happy soul, doing what makes me happy.

“And again, celebrating people who love me, genuinely love me, who have always been there for me in the last 50 years and even less, but feels like they’ve known me all my life. I thank you all. Thank you to everyone who has called me privately, those who have shown concern on the platform, and even those who have been quiet about it and praying in their own time. I want to say I’m extremely, extremely very grateful.

“But I want to assure you all that this girl is moving ahead. I’m having a great time, and I’ll continue to have a great time and have a ball today, tomorrow, and Sunday for those of you who are going to be around. And for those who are genuinely not concerned, I love you all.

“For those who are a player of what it is, I love you all. It’s just me, Aisha Achimugu, and I remain me, continue to shine, I continue to do me, and I’m not doing anyone else. And I’m all not politically about it.

So, relate my message to those outside who are also calling you to show their concern and tell them that this young lady here is just starting, and they will hear more of me.

“I’ve not been in a media space, but since they’ve made it a duty for me to do that, I promise you’ll see more of my face in the media. So, in a lighter mode, just to let you know, I’m happy and looking forward to today.

“My most exciting moment is my charity ball, ten years of self, and then tomorrow to party and shut Nigeria down again. So I will give them things to talk about. Thank you. Thank you for the entire week. God bless you, and I look forward to seeing you and celebrating with you again. Thank you very much. Bye.”

Who is Aisha Achimugu?

Mrs Achimugu is the founder and managing director of Abuja-based Felak Concept Group.

Mrs Achimugu holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Jos, Nigeria.

The Commonwealth University, Belize, also awarded her an honorary doctorate.

She married Sulaiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), and they have three children.

However, she lost her husband to Coronavirus in 2020.

This newspaper reported that Mrs Achimugu changed clothes at the party at least 30 times, with each dress reportedly costing thousands of dollars. These were in addition to the high-end clothes she wore for a photo shoot with a celebrity photographer before her event.

Throughout the evening, she wore herself with costly diamond jewellery, wore designer shoes, and carried Hermes crocodile leather handbags, each estimated to cost between $50,000 and $80,000.

One of the many gatherings occurred aboard the Silver Angel, a yacht sailing on the Caribbean Sea under the flag of the United Kingdom.

